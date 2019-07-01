Leading Manufacturer of Environmentally-Friendly Metal Roofing Systems Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Recycled Rustic Shingle®

PIQUA, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned residential roofing manufacturer, Todd Miller, CEO of Isaiah Industries, says that 9 out of 10 new building products meet their demise within a few years, which is why he's pleased to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the American-made Rustic Shingle® alongside America's birthday and throughout the rest of the year.

Made in the USA, the recycled Rustic Shingle® is the longest-running mass-produced residential roofing material.

"As an American-made product, we thought what better way to celebrate than with barbeques, families, and friends honoring the red white & blue," said Miller. "What a perfect time to recognize a great accomplishment not just for our company, but for the manufacturing industry as a whole."

Developed in 1959, the Rustic Shingle® is the longest-running mass-produced residential roofing material to date and shows no sign of slowing down. Made on a 400-ton stamping press, it is sold in all 50 states as well as in Canada, Japan, Jamaica, Trinidad, USVI, BWI, Cayman Islands, Australia, and Chile.

The Rustic Shingle® has been a flagship product for Isaiah Industries since being acquired in 1980 from Kaiser Aluminum and has proven to be a wise acquisition. "It's withstood the test of time by incorporating heat-reflective PVDF coatings, as well as integrated thermal breaks for energy efficiency. It's been unchanged in the last 60 years, other than improvements in coating technology," adds Miller.

Isaiah Industries has grown to manufacture more than 15 different "Made in America" proprietary metal roofing systems, which are available to roofing contractors and homeowners worldwide. The company is positioned for future growth and success with Miller at the helm to manage the committed Isaiah Industries employees. "As a fun way to celebrate this momentous occasion, we will be presenting one of our stellar team members the first-ever 'Rust-Free Award' for their excellence throughout the year."

ABOUT THE RUSTIC SHINGLE®: Commercial chains like Dunkin' Donuts and Toys R Us have been utilizing the patented Rustic Shingle® since inception, but it's predominantly used for single and multi-family housing.

ABOUT ISAIAH INDUSTRIES: Recently receiving the first-ever Small Business Administration Spark Award, Isaiah Industries produces specialty metal roofing systems that are sold worldwide through strategic partnerships.

Contact: Lynn Aronberg

305-401-9343

lynn@lynnaronberg.com

SOURCE Isaiah Industries