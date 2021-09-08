Leading Manufacturer of Thermoplastic Film, Tape, Adhesives Announces Joint Venture For Complimentary Business

"Our company has a long history of identifying strategic partnerships," said Steve Howard, Chief Executive Officer. Tweet this

"Our company has a long history of identifying strategic partnerships, new products and industry opportunities in order to sustain growth and longevity," said Steve Howard, Chief Executive Officer, Bemis Associates Inc. "With Logotex manufacturing capability in Taiwan, China and Vietnam, we will be able to accelerate our delivery of new products for those markets to drive growth and enhance service to our customers." said Howard.

"Bemis is a well-known and highly respected in the industry for its high-quality products and R&D capabilities. Over the years, Bemis has brought innovative bonding solutions to the market. Our Logotex team is delighted to join the Bemis family," said Wenchang Chen, Chairman of Lee Bou International. "This joint venture between the two companies means a lot to Lee Bou International and marks a new chapter in our company journey."

ABOUT BEMIS ASSOCIATES

At Bemis, our creativity and innovation in the world of bonding knows no limits. That's because we are fortunate to employ a team of highly skilled and talented people who have the ability to 'engineer imagination'. Collaborating with the world's greatest brands, we design, create, and construct cool stuff and we are constantly developing new ways to enhance the performance of their products while delivering sleek aesthetics and lightweight, durable applications. For more than 110 years, we have spanned the globe in search of inventive ideas that revolutionize the way we manufacture adhesives, coatings, tapes, and specialty film products for bonding solutions that meet our customers' needs. We promise to continually explore new ways to improve lives through lasting personal and technical bonds.

Headquartered in Shirley, MA with offices worldwide, including our Asia headquarters in Hong Kong, we cater to multiple industries including sportswear, outerwear, intimates, consumer electronics, handbags, automotive, graphics, and beyond. To learn more or find a location near you, visit bemisworldwide.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Vimeo.

ABOUT LOGOTEX INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

Logotex was established in 2007 and manufactures innovative TPU adhesive film products for bonding with locations in China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Logotex focuses on the activewear, athletic, team sports, causal wear, performance apparel, and consumer electronics markets.

