Leading Maritime-Disaster Lawyers, Now Representing Several Victims Of Conception Catastrophe, To Update Media On Latest Developments At Monday News Conference

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading maritime-disaster trial lawyers from Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C., (SMBB) of Philadelphia and Panish Shea & Boyle LLP (PSB) of Los Angeles will hold a joint news conference Monday, January 13, 2020 to disclose the status of their investigation on behalf of numerous victims of the Labor Day 2019 MV Conception dive-boat fire that killed 33 passengers and one crew member. Robert J. Mongeluzzi, of SMBB, previously criticized Truth Aquatics, Inc., the boat's owner, for engaging in a "cruel and heartless ploy" when just a few days after the tragedy – and before all the bodies had been recovered – filed a federal lawsuit seeking to limit the company's financial exposure under an archaic 1851 shipowners' shield law.

SMBB (www.smbb.com) and PSB (www.psblaw.com) are among the nation's premier catastrophic personal injury law firms, whose litany of major cases include maritime disasters, from duck boats on lakes and rivers to cruise ships at sea. SMBB most recently represents numerous victims of the 2018 Branson, Missouri duck boat disaster that resulted in 17 deaths. In that case the firm successfully argued that the 1851 Limitation of Liability Act did not apply to the boat's owner. PSB, as part of its wide-ranging plaintiff's practice, presently serves as lead counsel in both the Thomas Fire and Woolsey Fire litigations in Southern California as well as lead trial counsel in litigation against Southern California Gas Company, representing thousands of victims of the 2015 Aliso Canyon Gas Leak in Porter Ranch, California.

When & Where

10 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020

Panish Shea & Boyle LLP

11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Presenting Attorneys

Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Jeffrey P. Goodman (SMBB)

Robert Glassman (PSB)

