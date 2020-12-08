Leading Marketing Automation Platform Klaviyo Hosts "Klaviyo Holiday Show" for Customers and Partners

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, fast-growing ecommerce marketing company Klaviyo will host the "Klaviyo Holiday Show," a curated online experience featuring marketing and growth experts to provide last-minute holiday marketing tips to ecommerce retailers. The virtual show is taking place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET, and will allow viewers to connect with others in the ecommerce community from across the world, while participating in festive fun.

Throughout the event, Klaviyo customers, partners, and other attendees from across the globe will be able to connect with others in the ecommerce community and view videos covering everything from tips for retailers to entertainment. Most events and interactions were postponed or canceled entirely in 2020, but Klaviyo is refusing to let the external circumstances of 2020 impact how it wants to celebrate this year. Holiday music, a social media gift swap, a virtual food drive, and an "Ugly Email" contest will be available to those who attend. Attendees will be able to curate their own show experience by choosing from six different segments to watch each half-hour, including Q & As with growth experts, discussions around the best performing campaigns from 2020, pointers from Klaviyo's team on how to make the most of the remainder of the season, and more. Similar to Klaviyo's platform, the Klaviyo Holiday Show is customizable so attendees can tailor it to just what they are looking for by selecting the sessions that most interest them.

"We're excited to offer an online experience that can't be found anywhere else. This year has been especially tough for retailers, so we want to do something fun that can also be helpful for their marketing teams during this pivotal time," said Morgan Laskey, Head of Community Events at Klaviyo. "The Klaviyo Holiday Show will bring some much needed holiday cheer to those in the ecommerce community."

In addition to a variety of segments, Klaviyo's data science team will be discussing new features coming to the platform in 2021, all of which allow ecommerce businesses to understand their performance among their peers.

To tune into the Klaviyo Holiday Show, visit www.theklaviyoholidayshow.splashthat.com . For more information about Klaviyo and its services, please visit www.klaviyo.com .

About Klaviyo:

Klaviyo is a world leading owned marketing platform dedicated to accelerating revenue for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly targeted customer and prospect communications. Over 50,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

