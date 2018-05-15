Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year's BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Led by highly respected industry visionaries, the leaders will share their insights about strategic branding and innovation issues that can transform their businesses. The conference focuses on the interdependency of brand and innovation that are critical to every company's performance, growth, and sustainability in a changing and dynamic marketplace.

According to Patty Lindstrom, producer of the event and founder of Living the Brand® Academy and Innovation Foundry, CEO of Creative Logic, Inc., "This event will energize, engage and enlighten our business leaders, changing the way many of them look at their businesses. It will help top managers differentiate their brand and corporate reputation in an era of fierce competition, and assist their teams in cultivating a climate for innovation."

The speakers and panelists have led innovations that have disrupted and transformed numerous business models. Some of these exceptional thought leaders include: Mark Lawrence, CEO, Spot Hero; Jason Ebel, Two Brothers Brewing Company; Allyson Kostick, NASDAQ; Ty Heath of LinkedIn; and Joseph Bradley of Cisco. The event will provide a series of breakouts, panel discussions, and "mind huddles," that highlight five critical trends: LEADERSHIP–Cultivating Innovation, STRATEGY–Engines of Change, BRAND–Stories and Truths, CULTURE–Making Sense of the World, INNOVATION–Meaningful Impact.

"We encourage senior executives, marketers, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of this rare opportunity to hear from and engage with these thought leaders," adds Lindstrom. "The day is designed to educate, inspire, motivate, that will in turn provide leading insights for success in a rapidly changing marketplace."

BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® will begin with a kick off reception and live INNOVATION LAB at 6:00 PM at 1871, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza #1212, Chicago. This will be followed by a full day event held on Friday, June 8th, 2018, at UI Labs, 1415 N Cherry Ave, in Chicago, IL. For more information or to register, please visit www.livingthebrandacademy.com (reference "Attend Our Events" page) or call 630-857-3029.

More can be found on the event website: www.brandinnovationquest.livingthebrandacademy.com.

About Living the Brand® Academy and Innovation Foundry:

Living the Brand® Academy and Innovation Foundry assists leaders and their teams in designing, prototyping, and transforming business and brand models. The institute and foundry helps companies create strategic solutions to support and enhance their mission and brands while creating messaging and innovative thinking that engages, educates, and motivates their customers to action.

