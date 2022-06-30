Leading Marketplace for Formalwear, Queenly, Establishes Momentum Expanding Inventory

By announcing the acquisition of prominent quinceañera marketplace Mi Padrino, Queenly builds on their mission of accessibility to formalwear for all your special occasions.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queenly, the leading marketplace and search engine for the formalwear industry, announced today that it has acquired Mi Padrino, a quinceañera marketplace.

Mi Padrino is the top event planning platform for the Latinx community, focused primarily on quinceañeras and weddings. The Quinceanera planning app reached over 3 million families planning traditional Hispanic celebrations. 85% of their 2021 revenue came from quinceañera dress sales alone.

Queenly Queenly and Mi Padrino

As part of the acquisition Queenly will be gaining access to 115,000 users, over 350 quinceañera and bridal dress vendors, and over 500 quinceañera blog posts. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

With the postponement of most major events and special occasions for the last two years, consumers are determined to keep their schedules intact this year. Even with the market down, fashion resale continues to thrive as shoppers look to secondhand markets for their clothing, for sustainable and cost saving reasons. Queenly is thrilled to continue to expand their inventory to make it easier than ever for their users to find the perfect dress and at a fraction of the cost of retail.

"We are excited for Queenly to continue the hard work we've started in making it easier and more enjoyable to plan the Hispanic traditions that we know and love," says Kim Gamez, Founder & CEO of Mi Padrino. "We're thankful for all the families, vendors, partners, and others who helped us get to this point."

Under the acquisition, Mi Padrino will completely fold into Queenly. Applying their proven model to adjacent markets, Queenly will continue to solely focus on formalwear as the platform grows into something that is much more than just prom and pageant gowns moving forward.

"We are so excited to be welcoming Mi Padrino's users to Queenly," commented Trisha Bantigue, CEO and Co-Founder of Queenly, whose impressive history includes stints at Facebook, Google and Uber. "This expansion signals the continued growth and success of Queenly as the leading formalwear marketplace."

"As a female minority founder, I understand the various struggles of underrepresented communities. At Queenly we thrive to make sure our company goes out of our way to support minority communities and we look forward to helping Latinx women celebrate this important milestone", says Kathy Zhou, Queenly's CTO and Co-Founder.

So far Queenly has raised over $7 million from investors and as its reach expands, it is expected other forward thinkers will also get on board. With the formalwear market alone valued at $15B in North America, there is clearly much room for smart growth both in the present and well into the future.

Queenly has also built solid relationships within the pageant community, with an ongoing relationship established and maintained with Miss USA, Miss Black USA and Miss Earth USA, amongst others. This is part of the company's drive to do its best to empower women, when and wherever possible.

For more information be sure to visit https://queenly.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Fanchiang

Account Manager, Pink Shark PR

815.409.1150

[email protected]

About Queenly

Queenly is the leading marketplace and search engine for the formalwear industry. Whether it's for prom, quinceanera, or a wedding, we help women of all ages and all sizes find the exact dress they're looking for. Founded in 2019, Queenly is the best place to find the exact dress you need for your prom, wedding, and other special occasions.

Our company finds a home in a diverse and inclusive community of queens trying to push the boundaries of what it means to feel beautiful and confident in the modern age—that such traits can come in all shapes and sizes, and that together, we can embrace these beliefs wholeheartedly.

SOURCE Queenly