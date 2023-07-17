Leading Marking and Coding Solution Provider Automated Marking Inc. Announces Partnership with Weber - Markoprint

ARMONK, N.Y., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Marking Inc., one of the preeminent solution providers in the product identification industry, is pleased to announce the establishment of a master distributor relationship with Weber Marking Systems GmbH and their industry leading Markoprint brand. This premium partnership deepens the product portfolio of Automated Marking (AMI), and further establishes AMI as quite possibly the foremost distributor of Thermal Inkjet marking and coding solutions in North America.

AMI is both a direct solution provider to manufacturers, packaging and logistics operations, as well as a distributor and support partner to other dealers of marking, coding and labeling equipment. The addition of the high-quality and innovative Markoprint line of equipment adds even greater depth to AMI's product offerings across a wide range of needs and applications.

"We have been familiar with the Markoprint product line for quite some time. We've had the opportunity to work with their products in the past, and we've always been impressed by the build quality as well as the performance of the Markoprint equipment" shares Julian Mear, CEO of the third generation, family-run business.

"Weber Marking Systems GmbH manufactures a superior product," explains Stephanie Mear, COO at AMI. "We have learned over the years, that one of the keys to longevity of our customer relationships and the key to longevity for AMI as a brand is the sourcing of high-quality, reliable equipment . We've worked with many of our clients for years, some even for decades. Providing lower-cost and lower quality solutions may make for a quick sale, but if a customer can't rely on the quality and durability of the equipment we offer, that's not how you establish a trust relationship."

Speaking about their new partner, Julian Mear conveys, "Weber's leadership is world class, their vision and understanding of what is needed in the marketplace has led their R&D and Engineering teams to produce cutting edge innovations and products like their TIJ-based IP65 washdown units, and the Integra PP RAZR."

"Andreas Bluhm, Vice President of Markoprint and his team do an exceptional job of bringing their solutions to market in customer-friendly easy-to-use systems, that require little to no maintenance and are built to last in all manufacturing environments," Julian continues, speaking about Andreas, "making the highest quality, best performing product, never cutting corners on quality or durability is a huge competitive advantage, and Andreas gets it."

Julian's reference to Markoprint's PP-RAZR system, relates to the high-performance inline Piezo printhead capable of printing up to 34mm high imprints, at up to 150 meters per minute at resolutions up to 300 dpi, and up to 600 dpi at lower speeds. As many as four print heads can be combined to produce imprints up to 136mm or nearly 5 ½ inches. The RAZR is feature-packed, capable of handling solvent based inks to print on either porous or non-porous surfaces. The RAZR has a compact footprint, built-in redundancy, and a host of other features that make it an ideal cost and labor-saving replacement for older and messier printing technologies.

AMI sought out this relationship with Weber Marking Systems GmbH because of how well the Markoprint line fits into AMI's portfolio of marking and coding products, and because of how well the values of the two brands align.

"We've been in business for over forty years. We take a long-view, we build relationships with our clients, we aren't here for a quick transaction. We expect the same out of our suppliers, and we know that Weber is a partner we will be able to rely upon." explains Jeff Mear, current CFO & founder of Automated Marking, and father to Julian and Stephanie.

Jeff continues, speaking of the company's philosophy, "We know the staying power of quality. We don't want to sell you another product when the old one breaks. We want to bring you new technology when innovation comes to the marketplace. This is why we're so excited about our relationship with Weber, their products are innovative, and their build quality means that they are an easy product to stand-behind."

ABOUT AMI:

Automated Marking Incorporated (AMI) was founded in 1982, by Jeff Mear, as he transformed a company with roots that stretch back to 1903, from an analog past, into a technology forward solution provider. Today AMI is a leader in the development, sales, service and support of high-quality product identification systems, automation equipment, hardware, software and consumables for marking, coding, and commercial printing applications . AMI's core capabilities include full-lifecycle support for Thermal Inkjet Printers (TIJ), Piezo Hi-Res, Case Coding, Form Fill and Seal, Commercial Graphics & Addressing, and Code Assurance.

ABOUT WEBER - MARKOPRINT:

Our wide range of printing systems and technologies enables Markoprint products to fit into every production environment and fulfill every customer requirement. Whether large or small characters, high-speed applications in the pharmaceutical or automotive industries or harsh industrial environments - we offer the perfect inkjet system for every demand. Our worldwide network of distributors and trading partners is the basis for all of our innovations. They are an important key to implementing dynamic market requirements into current product developments.

For Interviews, Photos or other Media or Public Relations Needs, contact:

John Van Dekker 914-800-9222 | [email protected] | enormouscreative.com

