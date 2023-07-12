Leading Maternal Digital Care Platform, eLovu Health, Announces Strategic Partnership with Caduceus Medical Group to Provide End to End Comprehensive Maternal Health

eLovu Also Announces Integration with Brightside Health and Ruth Health

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eLovu Health , the leading B2B digital wellness maternal health data platform, today announced a strategic three year partnership with Caduceus Medical Group , the only physician owned and managed multi-specialty medical group in Orange County, California. eLovu Health provides a SaaS-based digital health platform that integrates with OBGYN clinics across the US to provide key insights and access to first in world care. This partnership comes at a critical time in California where the current and projected OBGYN shortages have been widely reported.

Noel Pugh, JD/PhD, Women's Health Executive, Dr. Santosh Pandipati, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician, and Kamal Gogineni, Digital Health serial entrepreneur, announce the launch of eLovu Health, a Digital Wellness Maternal Care Data Platform.

eLovu's SaaS-based digital wellness platform integrates with clinical practices and brings together leading maternal health technologies and workflows in one end-to-end care solution. The platform generates novel clinical insights and identifies emerging pathologies like preeclampsia, anxiety and depression well before traditional care models, through use of patient feedback, longitudinal biometric signals, and partner and environmental data. With the support of artificial intelligence, real-life navigators guide mothers from pre-pregnancy to post pregnancy making personalized recommendations to her specific data.

"We built e-Lōvu to address the clinician crisis just as much as to address the patient care crisis. As a practicing maternal-fetal medicine physician I inherently understand the immense demands that the modern healthcare system places upon me and my fellow OB clinicians. It should come as no surprise that we are facing unprecedented burnout and are leaving the profession altogether," says Dr. Santosh Pandipati, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of eLovu Health. "I am very proud to announce this multi-year partnership with Dr. DeNicola and Caduceus Medical Group which is a major first step in modernizing the entire pregnancy care journey."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) estimated a shortage of 8800 OB/GYNs as of 2020, and projects a shortfall of over 20,000 by 2050.*

"At Caduceus we are always looking to deliver our patients the latest advances in healthcare," states Dr. Nathaniel DeNicola, Chief Medical Officer of Caduceus Medical Group (CMG) and Chair of Telehealth at American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). "Our partnership with eLovu brings moms a more modern, adaptable version of prenatal care – from checking mom's blood pressure to baby's heartbeat anywhere, anytime, and linking it directly to their Caduceus team."

Today, eLovu is also announcing an integrated partnership with Brightside Health , a telemental health platform that delivers life-changing mental health care for mild-to-severe clinical depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders. Through this partnership, eLovu members can be referred to Brightside Health for critical mental health care. Considering that maternal suicide is a leading cause of death for pregnant women, this is especially important for those with more severe mental health needs. eLovu is also partnering with Ruth Health which provides accessible virtual maternity care nationwide to improve birthing outcomes as well as end the Pregnancy Tax. Ruth Health will offer its Ask a Doula SMS service to the entire clinical population, extending the many evidence-based benefits of unlimited access to doulas via the eLovu platform.

"Together we help women recognize pregnancy-related health complications before they become critical to the baby and mother's health. We put a doula in the pocket of birthing people and non-birthing partners, so the whole family receives life-saving support and care navigation via texting their doula anytime," says Alison Greenberg, Co-Founder and CEO Ruth Health.

"Supporting the mental health of pregnant and postpartum women is a vital part of the care we provide at Brightside Health. In light of the devastating rate of maternal suicide, Brightside Health is proud to partner with eLovu to help women get the tailored virtual mental health care they need to feel better through pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond, via precision psychiatry and leading-edge therapeutic techniques," states Mimi Winsberg, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Brightside Health.

According to the CDC, maternal death is on the rise in the United States. Their most recent report* counted 1,205 U.S. women who died of maternal causes in 2021, compared with 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019. The announcement of these strategic partnerships aims to reverse these numbers. Launched publicly earlier this month, eLovu Health is already seeing steady growth while addressing physician burnout and maternal health disparities.

About eLovu Health

eLovu's digital wellness platform personalizes a mothers pregnancy journey from pre-conception through 2 years postpartum. The platform provides curated recommendations for maternal health services and patient monitoring technologies to support patients, inform clinicians, and reduce burdens on the healthcare system. For more information visit www.elovu.health .

About Caduceus Medical Group

In everything we do, we defy the traditional models of health care delivery. Daily we strive for innovation, independence, and advocacy for our patients to measure success, without the interference from government or hospital systems, health plans, or pharmaceutical companies. Our group uses guaranteed access to care as a cornerstone of our philosophy. We offer appointments in-office and video visits whether you are looking for same day urgent care service or a future appointment.

Caduceus is one of the only physician-owned and managed multi-specialty medical groups in Orange County. We are celebrating our third decade providing superior medical care in the community with locations in Yorba Linda, Anaheim, Orange, Irvine, and Laguna Beach. Caduceus Medical Group… Defy. Innovate. Deliver.

About Brightside Health

Brightside Health delivers life-changing mental health care to people with mild to severe clinical depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders, including those with elevated suicide risk. Powered by proprietary AI, purpose-built technology, and a world-class clinician network, Brightside combines precision psychiatry and leading-edge therapeutic techniques to improve patient outcomes across the entire clinical spectrum, affordably and at scale. Brightside Health can be paid for with insurance in all 50 states and DC, with appointments available in 48 hours or less. Learn more at www.brightside.com .

About Ruth Health

Ruth Health is a nationwide virtual clinic for pregnant and postpartum patients. Our subclinical care delivers justice and joy through the pregnancy journey. We provide crucial services accessibly and affordably to supplement the OBGYN—including Pre + Post Bodywork (pelvic floor + core therapy), Lactation Support, C-Section Recovery, text message doula support, and self-recovery videos. Our average patient retention is 80%, NPS score is 94, and major clinical pilots are kicking off in Q3-4 '23 in NYC, SoCal, and Seattle, with 200+ employee benefits clients covered.

We're backed by the UnitedHealthcare Accelerator Powered by Techstars, YCombinator, and VC. Ruth Health's proprietary care methodology and conversational AI-powered health tech platform were built because the US has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world. Our life's work: consumer, employer, hospital, and health system solutions to help end the maternal health crisis and the Pregnancy Tax paid by every birthing person in time, money, and career to bring life into the world.

* https://www.doximity.com/studies/ob-gyn-workforce-study/2018

** https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/hestat/maternal-mortality/2021/maternal-mortality-rates-2021.htm

