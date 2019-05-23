Leading Meal Management and Gym Bags Company Aquired by Zogoworx

OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Pack Fitness, an innovative fitness company that is leading the way in high-quality bags, luggage, and meal management travel gear for athletes and fitness enthusiasts has been formally acquired by Zogoworx effective 5/21/19.

ZogoWorkx 6 Pack Fitness Logo

For over ten years, Zogoworx has offered customers top of the line fitness, nutrition and outdoor products, and built a reputation of offering incredible products combined with even more amazing customer service. With the acquisition, Zogoworx is looking forward to adding a line of iconic gear and meal management travel accessories for serious athletes, bodybuilding, CrossFit™ and fitness enthusiasts.

"Six Pack Fitness has created a tremendously valuable and trusted brand in the fitness industry," Dana DuJardin, Founder of Zogoworx said in a recent interview "We look forward to bringing their line of products to our customer base and expanding on the incredible reputation they have already established for us to build on."

Misha Breyburg, founder and Chief Creative Director at Six Pack Fitness echoed similar thoughts regarding the acquisition, "We couldn't be happier about the acquisition of Six Pack Fitness by Dana and the team at Zogoworx. We've built this company from nothing to one of the top meal management systems and fitness bags in the world, and I can't think of anyone better to pick up where we left off, to take it even higher!"

Gera Rivkin, CEO of Six Pack Fitness, discussed the reason and value of the acquisition: "Teaming up with Zogoworx will allow Six Pack Fitness to reach the next level. With their resources and industry expertise, there's no limit to the potential growth for the 6PF brand."

Both parties anticipate the acquisition to be a seamless process, and customers can continue to find Six Pack Fitness gear on their website SixPackBags.com and multiple other retail outlets.

About Six Pack Fitness

Six Pack Fitness creates iconic bags, luggage, and meal management travel gear for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts. They provide stylish and innovative solutions for those who live and breathe fitness. Designed to keep every athlete organized and prepared, Six Pack bags help you focus on training hard, eating right, and living fit.

Contact

Gera Rivkin

Chief Executive Officer – Six Pack Fitness

1321 Natoma Street

San Francisco, CA, 94103

(415) 265-4405

https://www.sixpackbags.com/

SOURCE 6 Pack Fitness

Related Links

https://www.sixpackbags.com

