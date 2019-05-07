LEADING MEDIA EXECUTIVE DAN MCDERMOTT NAMED HEAD OF SCRIPTED TELEVISION FOR BBC STUDIOS AND LIONSGATE PARTNERSHIP

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leaders BBC Studios in Los Angeles and Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that they have appointed preeminent media executive Dan McDermott as head of the companies' television partnership. The venture was formed to identify, co-develop and co-fund scripted formats and original intellectual property for the U.S. market.

McDermott, a multifaceted executive with an extensive entertainment industry background in content creation, development and distribution, has managed a number of creative collaborations and network organizations. In his newly-created role, he will be responsible for overseeing the operations of this recent partnership while shepherding its content initiatives.

"I have always followed my curiosity and ambition - from the early days at Fox and DreamWorks to my years spent writing and producing content. Now, I am inspired to lead the partnership of these two great companies," said McDermott. "BBC Studios is a treasure trove of great properties and talent, and Lionsgate is a global content platform with one of the most exciting independent television businesses in the world. The extraordinary teams of Mark Linsey and Matt Forde at BBC Studios and Kevin Beggs and Sandra Stern at Lionsgate are the perfect partners to make this happen. I can hardly wait to dive in."

"Dan's business acumen and deep roots in the creative community make him the perfect candidate to lead the charge on this collaboration with our great partners at BBC Studios," said Lionsgate Television Chairman Kevin Beggs. "He is not only an experienced media executive but an incredibly talented content creator responsible for some of television's most iconic properties. We're excited to be working with him and can't wait to see all the amazing content he'll bring to our programming slate."

"From television to film, from distributing content to writing his own, Dan has proven that he's a skilled studio executive with a very creative spirit," said Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production & Formats, BBC Studios. "As we continue to ramp up our scripted operations with Lionsgate, we're looking forward to having an astute leader like Dan to guide the team that will fill our content pipeline with great television series for the U.S. market."

McDermott began his career at the Fox Broadcasting Network where he served as Executive Vice President of Programming and oversaw such hit series as In Living Color, The Simpsons, Married with Children and Beverly Hills 90210. He then segued into DreamWorks as the first president of television for the studio where he was an integral part of the team that structured the co-venture between ABC and DreamWorks TV, and shepherded iconic shows like Spin City and Freaks and Geeks.

McDermott also previously partnered with Lorenzo di Bonaventura in launching a television company where he executive produced series like Zero Hour, The Real O'Neals and the upcoming Jupiter's Legacy for Netflix. Other credits include the 2006 remake The Omen, Lifetime series Angela's Eyes and feature film Eagle Eye for DreamWorks. McDermott holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Television from UCLA.

ABOUT BBC STUDIOS – AMERICAS

BBC Studios, a global content company with British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC. Formed in April 2018 by the merger of BBC Worldwide and BBC Studios, it spans content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries. BBC Studios' award-winning British programs are internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specialties. It has offices in 22 markets globally, including seven production bases in the UK and production bases and partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which makes over 2,500 hours of content a year, is a champion for British creativity around the world and a committed partner for the UK's independent sector.

In the Americas, BBC Studios' operates two production units – one in Los Angeles, responsible for ratings juggernaut and Emmy®-nominated Dancing with the Stars and multi-award-winning Life Below Zero, and the other in Brazil, where local productions Dancing Brasil and Bake Off Brasil have become breakout hits. The company manages joint venture relationships with AMC Networks for flagship channel BBC AMERICA (U.S.) – home of original series Killing Eve and global brands Dynasties, Doctor Who, and Top Gear – and with ITV for SVoD service BritBox (U.S./Canada), as well as strategic partnerships in Canada with Blue Ant Media for BBC Earth Channel and Corus for BBC Canada. The company also boasts a franchise management business and a robust linear and digital content sales and co-productions operation.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

