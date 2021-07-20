Leading Medical Equipment Supplier Opens New Office in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more hospitals than ever turning to US Med-Equip for critical medical equipment in the fight to save patients' lives, the "Top Workplace" company today announced the opening of its newest office in Salt Lake City.

As COVID-19 strains resources, hospitals in Mountain states and across the country are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like US Med-Equip (USME) to ensure they provide patients the best care possible. USME partners with top hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment — diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more.

"To help patients heal, medical staff take no chances and must have the right equipment in patient-ready condition when they need it," USME President Ed Gay said. "Our regional support center in Salt Lake City will help hospitals in the Rocky Mountain Region get the critical equipment they need delivered faster than ever."

From metropolitan medical centers to underserved rural hospitals, USME's partners take no chances and count on USME for their medical equipment needs so they can continue to do what they do best: take care of patients in need. US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals from more than 40 locations across the country, with more on the way. The Utah regional support center is part of the company's $30 million investment in the Western U.S., with new offices also opening this quarter in Las Vegas and Denver.

