Leading Medical Physics Meeting to Feature More than 40 Presentations on ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiotherapy

CLEVELAND, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company's MRIdian® System is the focus of more than 40 abstracts selected by the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) for presentation during their 2019 Annual Meeting. AAPM is the largest association of medical physicists in the world, and this year's annual meeting will be held July 14-18 in San Antonio, Texas.

MRI-guided radiotherapy will be highlighted in a number of abstracts and posters throughout the scientific program at AAPM 2019, illustrating the growing interest in this treatment approach. The MRIdian-specific research being presented will cover topics including motion prediction, quality assurance, stereotactic body radiation therapy, adaptive therapy and tumor response assessment. These abstracts feature MRIdian experience from global leaders such as Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis; Henry Ford Health System (HFHS); University of California Los Angeles (UCLA); University of Wisconsin; Loyola University Medical Center, Chicago; University of Miami; Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida; Institute of Health Science at Acibadem University, Istanbul; Amsterdam University Medical Centers; The NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health; Institut Paoli-Calmettes, Marseille; Rigshospitalet Copenhagen; and Heidelberg University Hospital.

Noteworthy MRIdian abstracts featured in AAPM's Scientific Program include:

Data from an international consortium of 12 MRIdian centers that demonstrated excellent agreement in multi-institutional commissioning data.

Three presentations that showcase the ability to use functional imaging on a low-field MRI.

Research awarded the "Best in Physics (Multi-disciplinary)" designation, which is the first to highlight that quantitative T1 mapping is meaningful and Strategically Acquired Gradient Echo (STAGE) MRI is promising for functional brain cancer imaging at 0.35T.

AAPM attendees can learn more about MRIdian and MRI-Guided Real-time On-table Adaptive Radiotherapy (ROAR) in ViewRay's booth #500. Presentations will be made in the company's booth throughout the meeting by MRIdian clinical users from UCLA Health, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center; Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine; Carbone Cancer Center, University of Wisconsin - Madison; Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida; The NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine; and Loyola Center for Cancer Care & Research at Palos Health South Campus. Presenters will share their MRIdian experience and highlight topics such as the value of MRI-guided RT, real-time tracking and automated gating, optimal magnetic field strength for RT, adaptive therapy workflows, online quality assurance, program implementation, and clinical efficiencies.

The ViewRay booth will also feature demonstrations of the MRIdian System's adaptive workflow, which helps to improve targeting precision and accuracy to deliver higher, and potentially more effective, radiation doses. Demos can be booked online in advance of AAPM or in-person at the booth during the meeting. To reserve a demo or view the full schedule of in-booth presentations, please visit https://go.viewray.com/AAPM2019.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Intended Use: The MRIdian Linac System, with magnetic resonance imaging capabilities, is intended to provide stereotactic radiosurgery and precision radiotherapy for lesions, tumors, and conditions anywhere in the body where radiation treatment is indicated.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those referenced. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about ViewRay's financial results and market acceptance of ViewRay's existing products, future products or technology. Words such as "could," "anticipates," "expects," "outlook," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "vision," "estimates," "may," "will," "future," "horizon," "aiming," "driving," "target" (or variations of them) and similar statements, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause ViewRay's results to differ materially from those presented. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, changes in: the regulatory environment; global economics; trade compliance requirements, duties or tariffs; third-party reimbursement levels; currency exchange rates; taxation, healthcare law, and product clearance requirements, as well as those related to: adverse publicity about ViewRay and our products; our reliance on sole or limited source suppliers; our ability to commercialize our products successfully; the impact of competitive products and pricing, and all other risks listed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov, which are incorporated into this Forward-Looking Statements disclosure by this reference. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

