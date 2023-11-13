Leading Mentorship Program Partners With Family Promise to Give Back This Thanksgiving

News provided by

New Reach Education

13 Nov, 2023, 14:31 ET

The SubTo community bands together to collab with Family Promise this Thanksgiving

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SubTo community, curated by real estate investor, Pace Morby, is partnering with non-profit organization Family Promise this Thanksgiving season. The partnership, titled 'SubTo Gives Thanks' aims to engage communities across the country this Thanksgiving, ensuring those in need receive both warmth and sustenance during the holiday season.

Continue Reading
Pace Morby, SubTo Mastermind 2023
Pace Morby, SubTo Mastermind 2023
Pace Morby and Jamil Damji, posing for a photo with a SubTo member.
Pace Morby and Jamil Damji, posing for a photo with a SubTo member.

The partnership is joining forces on November 22nd, 2023 in Pasadena, California. In light of the season of giving, the SubTo community will come together to pack supplies for the families represented by this non-profit organization. Special guests, such as Jamil Damji, from the AstroFlipping mentorship course, and his community will also be in attendance to lend a helping hand.

By uniting forces, both communities can maximize their resources to help fight the homelessness epidemic that plagues communities around the nation.

Pace expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to join forces with Family Promise in our shared mission to make a difference in the lives of homeless and low-income families. The 'SubTo Gives Thanks' is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and extend a helping hand to those who need it most".

SubTo is an online mentorship program and real estate community, created by Pace Morby, for real estate professionals. This program teaches creative financing methods - providing students with resources and an invaluable community filled with approximately 11,000 real estate entrepreneurs and investors nationwide.

Family Promise is a nonprofit organization, originated in Sumit, NJ, and quickly became a national movement that involves hundreds of thousands of volunteers in 200+ communities in 43 states. With the vision of a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future, Family Promise delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter and stabilization services. This organization has served 1 million family members since their founding more than 30 years ago.

To find out how to get involved with SubTo's Family Promise, please visit: https://go.subto.com/subtogivesthanks1 

Devon Greene
Public Relations Manager
215.214.9547
[email protected]

SOURCE New Reach Education

Also from this source

Jamil Damji & Pace Morby: The Next Big Shake-up in Real Estate Imminent!

Jamil Damji & Pace Morby: The Next Big Shake-up in Real Estate Imminent!

Pace Morby and Jamil Damji, Founder in globally recognized mentorship courses, AstroFlipping and SubTo, and A&E Co-stars of 'Triple Digit Flip' are...
Notorious Real Estate Maverick Set to Take The Stage at Multi-Million Dollar Convention

Notorious Real Estate Maverick Set to Take The Stage at Multi-Million Dollar Convention

Pace Morby leading real estate investor for mentorship course, SubTo, will be speaking at the BiggerPockets Convention on October 15th, in Orlando,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.