LEADING MEXICAN-OWNED TEQUILA, LALO SPIRITS, MAKES ITS MARK IN NEW YORK

Continuing on its path toward nationwide expansion, the additive-free blanco tequila announces its launch in New York.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LALO Spirits, a leading Mexican-owned tequila brand, announced today the launch of LALO Blanco Tequila in New York. This expansion is a pivotal part of the brand's goal towards national retail and account availability, and will allow New Yorkers to enjoy a pure, blanco tequila made without any additives.

The Mexican-owned tequila is named in honor of Eduardo "Lalo" González, the son of Don Julio González and the father of LALO's co-founder and maestro tequilero, also named Lalo. Lalo Jr. continues as the third generation of his tequilero family working alongside his co-founder David R. Carballido and LALO's CEO, Jim McDermott.

"We are thrilled to expand into New York, making this the 20th state we are available in the U.S.," said LALO co-founder, Eduardo "Lalo" González. "This continued expansion allows us to tell our story to a wider audience, while continuing to educate tequila drinkers on the benefits of an additive-free, three-ingredient tequila made authentically in my home country of Mexico."

LALO began as a small, private batch tequila for friends and family and has quickly become a high-demand tequila for its taste and purity. The brand focuses on creating an authentic blanco tequila by handpicking the finest agave from the Jalisco highlands and using a traditional cooking process, distilling only twice in order to maintain the integrity of the agave.

"LALO was created to make any occasion special, and bring the taste of the finest agave from the Jalisco Highlands," said LALO co-founder, David R. Carballido. "Through LALO, we're able to bring the experience of modern day Mexico to the United States in just one sip, and we're thrilled to be able to do just that in New York."

LALO's New York launch adds to the current portfolio of the brand's strategic expansion. In the past 12 months, they have expanded into 9 markets, offering more people the opportunity to try a truly pure blanco tequila.

LALO Tequila has several unique characteristics including:

Platinum color

Viscosity which demonstrates the quality of the liquid

Aromas of cooked agave, sweet potato, cinnamon and a hint of dulce de leche

Flavors of those same aromas in addition to citrus and tropical fruit notes

LALO is now available in select liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and hotels throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, & Saint Barthélemy with a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750mL bottle. It can also be ordered online and shipped in 43 states. For more information, visit lalospirits.com or follow @lalospirits on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT LALO

LALO Spirits is a Mexican-owned tequila named after its co-founder, Eduardo "Lalo" González, the nickname given to him by his grandfather, the father of premium tequila, Don Julio González. After nearly a decade in the industry, Lalo and his friend—now co-founder—David R. Carballido created LALO as a small, private batch for friends and family in Guadalajara, Mexico which has turned into a tequila in high demand for its taste and purity. Lalo continues the legacy of his father and grandfather with a bold new approach to perfecting blanco tequila. With just three ingredients of water, agave and champagne yeast, and no barrels or additives, LALO blanco boldly presents the taste of the finest agave from the Jalisco highlands. For more information visit lalospirits.com or follow @lalospirits on Facebook and Instagram .

