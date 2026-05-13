LEADING MICHIGAN CANNABIS BRAND MKX CONTINUES COLLABORATION WITH DENVER-BASED BLAZY SUSAN FOR MAJOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

$50K ALREADY RAISED FOR CHARITIES, WITH MORE TO COME

DETROIT, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Michigan cannabis brand MKX is committed to promoting holistic healing and wellness through cannabis. A significant portion of this commitment includes their mission to support causes in their communities. One of their most passionate causes is fighting breast cancer - the second most commonly diagnosed cancer globally, and the leading cause of cancer deaths among women.

So in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October of 2025, MKX collaborated with Denver-based lifestyle brand Blazy Susan to launch a major breast cancer awareness campaign. In December, they rolled out a co-branded line of 30-Pack Infused Pre-Rolls that included Blazy Susan x MKX 0.5g Liquid Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 30-Pack in Lemon Cherry Gelato, Pink Champagne, and Raspberry Rose cultivars.

The result? $50K in donations to Michigan-based breast cancer awareness charities Gilda's Club and Shades of Pink Foundation, as well as the Chicago-based Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation. But that was just the beginning.

In perpetuation of their community-driven mission, MKX continues to join forces with Blazy Susan to keep the donations flowing. A portion of the proceeds from their collaborative line will continue to go toward these Breast Cancer awareness charities. Licensed Michigan retailers, including Puff Cannabis, Pure Cannabis, JARS Cannabis, House of Dank, and King of Budz, will carry this exclusive line of co-branded products and are anticipated to sell out.

Says MKX executive Christian Kaoud, "This partnership aligns closely with our mission and our hearts. Having personally experienced the loss of a loved one to cancer, this initiative carries profound significance for our team. We're proud to stand alongside Blazy Susan in supporting breast cancer awareness and contributing to a cause that touches so many lives."

MKX Oil Co. is a leading Michigan cannabis brand dedicated to providing premium, safe, and consistent products designed to promote holistic healing and wellness. Founded on the belief that cannabis has the power to enhance lives naturally, MKX has built a trusted reputation through innovation, integrity, and compassion. From high-quality oils to state-of-the-art hardware, MKX consistently sets the standard for excellence and transparency within the cannabis industry.

MEDIA CONTACTS: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES,

MORT MEISNER, 248-613-0948 or MIRANDA BURTON, 720-421-0240

SOURCE MKX X BLAZY SUSAN