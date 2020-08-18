Leading Microcurrent Skincare Brand NuFACE Appoints New CEO

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuFACE, pioneers in award-winning and innovative at-home microcurrent solutions, announced today the appointment of Michael Larrain as Chief Executive Officer. Tera Peterson, former CEO, will remain at the company as Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Creative Officer, establishing the global vision for the brand, including marketing and product related direction.

Michael Larrain joins NuFACE with a successful and proven background as a Strategic Global Executive with over 20 years of award-winning success driving profitable over-performing growth for organizations, largely within the beauty and health and wellness verticals. Prior to joining NuFACE, Mike was CEO at PCA Skin and held several executive positions at L'Oreal, including President of the Active Cosmetics Division and GM of SkinCeuticals. Prior to L'Oreal Mike was Vice President of Sales at Dermalogica.

"I am thrilled to join NuFACE as CEO, following Tera's incredible tenure and leadership for the company for the past 15 years. NuFACE has an exceptional history as a leader in the beauty device and skincare category and I am excited to be at the helm to lead the team into the next phase of success and growth as we roll out our strategy for the future," commented Larrain.

Peterson added, "the next chapter for NuFACE will require different thinking and execution to scale the business for increased levels of growth. As Co-Founder of our family-owned business since 2005, I am so proud to see the next stage of success for NuFACE unfold. Together, Mike and I are looking forward to an even better, brighter, bolder future for NuFACE and we are honored to lead the charge."

About NuFACE

Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE is the leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE's award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels – including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK, Revolve, Ulta and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

