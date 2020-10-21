Leading Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, TrueTandem, LLC, announces new addition to the executive team to lead the company's strategy and operations

HERNDON, Va.., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueTandem, LLC, a leading Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner, announced that former Booz Allen Hamilton, CGI, and Microsoft consulting and sales director Michael Tembrina joined the executive leadership team as the company's Vice-President, Strategy and Operations.

In his new role, Michael will play a critical role in leading, designing, and implementing TrueTandem's next phase of business operations, revenue growth, and people strategies. Working alongside TrueTandem leadership team, Michael will report to Owner and Partner Steve Breiseth, Partner, TrueTandem, LLC. "Michael's experience and success in managing project operations and technical solutions across both government and enterprise commercial domains, commitment to ensuring customer success, and ability to coach and manage a diverse organization is what we need to continue to grow. These are all essential components of our ability to meeting current and future business and customers' mission needs," said Breiseth. "His expertise is an invaluable asset as we grow to meet our customer's needs and enhance our people initiatives, but also deepen the customer success we're bringing to our client engagements," said Jim Treacy, Owner and Partner, TrueTandem, LLC.

Prior to joining TrueTandem, Michael worked at Microsoft as a customer success director, managing a team of Azure cloud architects in the Washington, DC/Baltimore, and Philadelphia, and Boston metropolitan areas. He also previously spent nearly six years at CGI, where he led consulting services, delivery, and business development. The majority of Michael Tembrina's career included almost 14 years with Booz Allen Hamilton. In that time, he has progressively provided leadership in a variety of roles from systems analyst, project manager, program/account manager and team leader. "It's an exciting opportunity to join such a dynamic, growth-focused Microsoft partner with a history of success since 2009," Michael said. "I'm excited to work alongside TrueTandem's owners and talented leadership team and I look forward to being a change agent for our customers and employees—to spearhead operational changes and growth strategies that elevate both our people and our customers."

SOURCE TrueTandem

Related Links

https://www.truetandem.com/

