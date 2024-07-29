Leading Midsize Agency, /prompt. Announces Significant Investment in Augmented Intelligence-Powered Strategy Team

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- /prompt. - the platform company behind Lippe Taylor and twelvenote, today announced two executive hires aimed at bolstering the agency's already formidable Augmented Intelligence and strategy capabilities. Newly hired Chief Science Officer, Seth Duncan, joins the agency from Real Chemistry, where he spent nearly a decade as Chief Data Officer, contributing to successful commercial launches and marketing campaigns for dozens of pharmaceutical products and consumer brands.

At /prompt., Duncan will be responsible for building out the agency's tech stack to be inclusive of generative AI, machine learning, and tools that make advanced mathematics accessible to nontechnical users. As Chief Science Officer, he will also drive company-wide adoption of data science and behavioral science models.

Joining Duncan is the agency's new Managing Director of Strategy & Planning, Kirsty Whelan. Whelan joins the agency from Weber Shandwick, and Imre before that. In these and prior roles, Kirsty has been the bridge between data and analytics-fueled insights and creative and tactical teams executing campaigns for healthcare and consumer brands. Her role at /prompt. will be driving a culture of strategy throughout the agency and among its clients, always seeking opportunities to leverage /prompt.'s unique Augmented Intelligence capabilities while creating Storymaking moments for its clients.

"I'm thrilled by what this inflection point means for the agency and our clients," says /prompt. CEO, Paul Dyer. "We are entering a time when every team and every employee needs to embrace Augmented Intelligence, data and behavioral science, and a voracious curiosity for strategic opportunities. Seth and Kirsty are the right people to give them the tools and leadership they need to accomplish this ambition."

Duncan further elaborates on his plan to democratize data-inspired insights saying, "The pace of technology and wide availability of data are such that no agency can claim to own the best tech stack anymore. Now, it comes down to which teams are nimble enough to quickly embrace and get the most from new platforms. This will become even more important as we enter an era where technology can develop its own future releases – enabling us to do things we haven't even though about yet."

Both executives joined the agency in the past few weeks and have already hit the ground running, working with clients and hiring to expand their teams and capabilities.

