Leading Minds in Aviation Discuss the Future at the 12th MBA Mediterranean Business Aviation Conference

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com is pleased to introduce the addition of the "12th Annual MBA Mediterranean Business Aviation" conference to its comprehensive offering. This illustrious event is scheduled to be an in-depth discussion platform for manufacturers, operators, and organizations with a keen interest in the business aviation sector within the Mediterranean region.



The MBA Conference, now in its 12th year, takes places in Athens, Greece on 6th October 2023 and promises an immersive exploration of multiple dimensions affecting the industry's trajectory. From analyzing the regional air taxi market, discussing diverse business models, learning about infrastructural advancements in the region, to the potential future of business aviation, attendees are in for a holistic learning experience.

Notable Speakers Include:

Prof. Dr. Triant Flouris, VP - Academic Affairs at Metropolitan College Anthony Frances , Senior Counsel at Gateley Nick Godwin , Director at NSGAero Joachim Kabamba , President of Kabamba Aerospace Rachel McKay , Aircraft Expert Witness at KAYWAY.AERO & President of the German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL) Prof. Dr. Andreas Papatheodorou , Professor/Director at the University of the Aegean & Member of the Executive Board, Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority Thanos Pascalis , Chief Development Officer at Marathon Airlines

These esteemed professionals will share their insights, predictions, and expertise, helping attendees navigate the intricate landscape of Mediterranean business aviation.

To dive into the specifics of this conference, its agenda, and how you can participate, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdfcx5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets