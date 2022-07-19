Leading Mohs Surgeon & Dermatologist Named a 2022 Top Doctor by Philadelphia Magazine

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center is proud to announce its Founder, Mohs Surgeon and Dermatologist Dr. Mark Abdelmalek , has been recognized as a 2022 Top Doctor by Philadelphia Magazine for the 6th consecutive year.

Dermatology of Philadelphia Doctors: Dr. Mark Abdemalek, Dr. Shoshana Grossman and Dr. Trisha Dasgupta. Our board certified dermatologists treat all skin conditions and work with our academic partners and colleagues to find the best treatment for our patients.

Each year, Philadelphia Magazine partners with healthcare researcher Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. to honor a select group of medical physicians deemed highly regarded by their peers. Top Doctors are nominated by peer physicians and selected by the physician-led Castle Connolly research team based on medical education, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary histories.

"Providing the highest quality care with a personalized experience that puts patients at ease about their health has been a guiding mission for our practice," states Dr. Abdelmalek, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Dermatology of Philadelphia.

Dr. Abdelmalek is dual board-certified, fellowship-trained Mohs Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery and Dermatologist specializing in surgical skin cancer removal and reconstruction. Recently, he appeared on ABC 23's Your Health Matters as an official spokesperson for the Skin Cancer Foundation to discuss symptoms and treatment of skin cancer in recognition of May's Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Aside from his medical practice, Dr. Abdelmalek is also an award-winning medical and investigative reporter for ABC News and an adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

This recognition comes well deserved for Dr. Abdelmalek, who has been previously recognized by Castle Connolly and Philadelphia Magazine as one of Philadelphia's "Rising Stars in Medicine." In 2016, Dr. Mark was honored by his peers with the prestigious Philadelphia Dermatological Society 'Founders Award' for "devoting extraordinary time and talent as a teacher and clinician."

About Dermatology of Philadelphia , Mohs Surgery Center

Established by Dr. Mark Abdelmalek in 2020, Dermatology of Philadelphia is a premier Mohs surgery, dermatological surgery, and dermatology center of excellence. Board-certified dermatologists Dr. Shoshana Grossman and Dr. Trisha Dasgupta joined the practice in 2021 providing patients general, complex medical, and cosmetic dermatology services. Dermatology of Philadelphia provides trusted, academically excellent, patient-centered care to patients in and around the greater Philadelphia area. Services offered by Dermatology of Philadelphia include Mohs Surgery, Comprehensive Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Photodynamic Therapy and Transplant Dermatology. The practice is open to new patients. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.dermofphilly.com/schedule/ .

