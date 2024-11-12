Leading Molecular Diagnostics Company BillionToOne Announces Three Executive Appointments Amid Rapid Growth

Category-Defining Company Adds Senior Leadership in Finance, Business Development, and Technology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne , a next-generation molecular diagnostics company, announces three new executive appointments to support its expanding prenatal screening and oncology diagnostics business. Judy Wong joins as Vice President, Controller; Alex Bisignano as Vice President of Business Development; and Susan Lin as Vice President of Information Systems. The increased investment in leadership reinforces the company's goals to significantly build and scale BillionToOne, ultimately reaching more patients and providers.

The appointments follow a series of strategic financial milestones for BillionToOne, including a $130 million Series D round at a $1 billion+ valuation in June 2024 and a recent $140 million non-dilutive financing agreement. With these investments, bringing total capital raised to nearly $400 million, BillionToOne has secured substantial resources to accelerate its commercial expansion. The company has demonstrated strong market momentum, growing from $0 to $150 million in annual recurring revenue over the last five years while serving more than 500,000 patients with its breakthrough molecular diagnostic solutions, including the UNITY Fetal Risk™ Screen and Northstar® liquid biopsy products.

Judy Wong joins as Vice President, Controller, bringing over 20 years of life science industry experience in accounting and finance operations. Wong held various leadership positions at public and privately held companies, including Vivani Medical, Inc., HeartFlow, and Abaxis. She holds a BA from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from San Jose State University, and is a certified public accountant in the state of California.

A seasoned genomics entrepreneur, Alex Bisignano takes on the role of Vice President of Business Development, leading strategic accounts and partnerships for the Unity Screen prenatal test. Bisignano has extensive experience developing clinical genetic testing platforms and founded two successful genomics companies: Phosphorus, acquired by Kindbody in 2022, which developed preemptive genetic tests for disease risks and pharmacogenomics, and Recombine, acquired by CooperSurgical in 2016, a pioneer in expanded carrier screening. His research has been presented at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Bisignano graduated from Princeton University with a degree in molecular biology.

Rounding out the executive appointments, Susan Lin steps into the Vice President of Information Systems role, bringing over 15 years of deep expertise in building scalable, compliant, and secure technology infrastructures for precision medicine companies. Lin specializes in implementing GxP-compliant systems and enterprise-wide solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience. Her expertise in developing secure technology infrastructures for high-growth diagnostics companies will be crucial as she leads BillionToOne's multifaceted IT portfolio during its expansion. Lin graduated with a Master's in Bioscience from Keck Graduate Institute and a Bachelor's in Bioengineering from UC Berkeley with an emphasis on bioinformatics.

"As we enter our next phase of significant growth and market expansion, building a world-class leadership team is crucial to our success," said Oguzhan Atay, Co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "Judy, Alex, and Susan bring proven track records in scaling high-growth diagnostics companies and commercializing breakthrough technologies. Their deep public company and industry expertise will be invaluable as we strengthen our market position in prenatal screening and advance our oncology diagnostics pipeline to serve more patients and providers nationwide."

BillionToOne's unique technology, Quantitative Counting Templates (QCT™), enables counting DNA molecules with single base-pair precision, and it has allowed the company to develop truly differentiated tests that redefine the possibilities of molecular diagnostics.

BillionToOne's UNITY Fetal Risk™ Screen is the first and only prenatal test of its kind, leveraging fetal cell-free DNA to provide direct insights into fetal risk for aneuploidies and common recessively inherited conditions, such as sickle cell disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and cystic fibrosis—all without requiring a male partner's blood sample or amniocentesis. The company's complementary oncology liquid biopsy products, Northstar Select® , and Northstar Response®, enable clinicians to select and monitor patient therapies. Northstar Select achieves a 2-5x lower limit of detection compared to other assays on the market, while Northstar Response, a methylation-based ctDNA assay, offers 10x higher precision than SNV-based assays in assessing treatment response across different cancer types.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more powerful, efficient, and accessible for all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com .

