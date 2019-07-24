Leading Mortgage Firm radius financial group inc. Obtains New Licenses, Greatly Expanding its Prominence on the Eastern Seaboard

NORWELL, Mass., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc. announced that it is now licensed in 13 states:

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

"This massive accrual of additional licenses is intended to cement our position as one of the dominant mortgage lending firms on the eastern seaboard," says Cofounder Keith Polaski. "We look forward to bringing our exceptional customer service, innovative products and engaging corporate culture to even more areas of the United States through this expansion."

radius financial group is known for its reputation as a tech pioneer in the mortgage process, including advanced AI, robotics and machine learning capabilities that will allow the firm to offer seamless services to customers across the Eastern Seaboard. In addition, it prides itself on its progressive culture that is defined by its five "core values:"

Customer obsessed

Team inspired

Results driven

Character matters

Kinda curious

The firm is routinely awarded industry and local accolades, including most recently being named as one of 2019's "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For," a program created by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group.

About radius financial group inc.

radius financial group inc. is a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably better experience to borrowers, radius has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Headquartered in Norwell, MA, radius services Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp.

NMLS 1846; CT 17213; DC MLB1846; FL Lender/Servicer MLD309/MLD1562; GA 66399; ME SLM6596; MD 06-23656; MA Lender/Broker MC1846; NH 7986-MB; NC L-184899; PA 70433; Rhode Island Licensed Lender/Broker 20031544LL/20183611LB; SC MLS-1846; VA MC-6935.

For more information, contact:

Dustin DeMeritt, Director of Marketing

Phone: 781-742-6500, x702

E-mail: ddemeritt@radiusgrp.com

SOURCE radius financial group inc.

