LEADING MOTORCYCLING ORGANIZATIONS MEET WITH DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaborative effort to raise awareness of key issues and opportunities facing the motorcycle industry, riders, and motorcycle safety, the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) joined forces to share industry priorities with United States Department of Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and department staff.

Following the recent passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the MIC, AMA, and MSF voiced strong support for the investment in education, awareness, highway infrastructure, and the reauthorization of the Motorcyclist Advisory Council (MAC) to further inform the DOT, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) about ways to improve infrastructure to make roads safer for motorcyclists. They emphasized that actions required under the IIJA must include motorcyclists.

The meeting also included a discussion around the need to ensure that both recognition and reaction to motorcycles are fully integrated into the developing crash avoidance and autonomous vehicle technologies in order to ensure safety for motorcyclists and drivers.

Industry leaders on the call noted that Secretary Buttigieg was very engaged in the discussion. He expressed a keen awareness and interest in ensuring that motorcyclists and the motorcycle safety community are part of safe roadway development, additionally, he conveyed a clear understanding of the limitations and challenges autonomous vehicles present. The industry leaders expressed great appreciation for the Secretary's desire to include the motorcycle community in the implementation of infrastructure improvements and rollout of provisions in the highway reauthorization bill.

"Secretary Buttigieg was very receptive to our concerns regarding autonomous vehicles and the potential dangers they pose to motorcyclists," said Rob Dingman, president and CEO of the American Motorcyclist Association. "The Secretary was familiar with the work of the Motorcyclist Advisory Council, chaired by AMA Director of Government Relations Mike Sayre, and conveyed his intention to reconstitute the MAC as soon as possible. We are eager to build on the work of the MAC and work with the motorcycling community to implement the MAC's recommendations to make our roads safer for motorcyclists."

"With the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, DOT has been equipped with resources to address decades of infrastructure needs as well as formulate a transportation system for the 21st century. Today's meeting was a great start to ensuring that the motorcycle community has a seat at the table," said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council. "The Department has the tools to improve road infrastructure and design, improve awareness and safety, and ensure evolving automated technologies recognize and react to motorcycles."

"We are very thankful for Secretary Buttigieg placing a priority on increased safety for the motorcycling community," said Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of government relations, Motorcycle Safety Foundation. "We look forward to working closely with him and his teams at NHTSA and FHWA as they work to reduce traffic deaths through education and awareness as well as improved infrastructure and technologies."

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY COUNCIL

The Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere.



Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Keep up with the industry association on Twitter @followMIC, online at MIC.org, and through the weekly MIC RideReport .

ABOUT THE AMERICAN MOTORCYCLIST ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world's largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders' interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. Besides offering members money-saving discounts on products and services, the AMA also publishes American Motorcyclist, a recently revitalized and monthly full-color magazine (and digital version of same) that covers current events and motorcycle history with brilliant photography and compelling writing. American Motorcyclist is also North America's largest-circulation magazine. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE SAFETY FOUNDATION

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. As the nation's premiere motorcycle safety education and training organization, MSF's curriculum is used in 46 states and by the federal government, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by the MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973.



The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; BRP, Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227. Follow @msf__usa to keep up with the MSF on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Motorcycle Industry Council