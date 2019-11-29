Leading Multi-Specialty Surgery Practice, NYC Surgical Associates, Innovates Treatment for Overactive Bladders with Simple Corrective Procedure

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Surgical Associates, a leading multi-specialty surgical practice with five locations across the New York Metro area, is pioneering a unique approach to treating overactive bladders through a simple corrective procedure to relieve pressure from blood pooling in the veins surrounding the bladder, a condition that can cause urinary frequency issues. While other treatment measures such as drugs and Botox can have unwanted side effects, this minimally-invasive procedure has been shown to yield a 95% success rate with total symptom resolution.

According to The Urology Care Foundation, as many as 40% of women and 30% of men in the U.S. experience Overactive Bladder symptoms. "An overactive bladder can be highly disruptive, both physically and emotionally," said David Greuner, MD, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, and Co-Founder & Managing Director of NYC Surgical Associates. "With this procedure, we are applying the basic principles of sclerotherapy for varicose veins to the veins surrounding the bladder, in order to relieve pressure that can contribute to an overactive bladder and urination frequency."

After confirming the existence of dilated veins weighing on the bladder via ultrasound, the procedure involves blocking them off by threading a catheter into the area and creating a controlled clot using a gel-foam material. It is an outpatient procedure with no downtime, and patients can expect to see results within a week.

"This procedure can be life-changing for anyone diagnosed with an overactive bladder, and greatly improve quality of life where medications, and behavioral and muscle exercises fail," said Dr. Greuner.

