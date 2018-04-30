Leading Multimedia Software Developer Movavi Announces Release of the Movavi Effects Store

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Movavi, a leading multimedia software developer, has released the Movavi Effects Store, where users can purchase sets of titles, stickers, transitions, backgrounds, and music to liven up projects created with different Movavi programs.

At launch, three effects sets are available: Travel, Family, and Seasons. Sets can be purchased individually or as a Starter bundle of all three sets at a reduced price.

Movavi Software Inc.

Each set consists of four themed packs:

The Travel Set will be a boon to those who loves trips of any kind and includes Airport, Bohemian, Camping, and Journal packs. Users can create entertaining videos about their vacations just like a handmade scrapbook or a travel diary with exact routes and all the things done and seen.

Thanks to the Family Set, home videos can become more memorable and personal. Make friends and family happy by showing them a video clip of a family gathering, create a birthday video for the kids, or use the Love Stories pack to create a unique wedding invitation.

There is something fascinating in each season of the year, so why not celebrate each one with the help of the Seasons pack? Winter, spring, summer, and fall decorations – titles, stickers, and transitions – are perfect for themed clips, while backgrounds and music will create the appropriate atmosphere.

The Movavi Effects Store is available for the latest versions of Video Suite, Video Editor, Video Editor Plus, Video Editor Business, and Screen Capture Studio (for both Windows and Mac). Slideshow Maker, for both platforms as well – will be updated with support for the store shortly.

The sets are platform-independent, so they can easily be used on both Windows and Mac. For users with multiple Movavi programs, the content will be added to the apps that support the Effects Store once the set is purchased. Users can find version compatibility information at https://www.movavi.com/videoeditor/effects-store.html, and can update their programs as necessary on the website also.

