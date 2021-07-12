Leading Nashville Health Care Real Estate Firm Oman-Gibson Opens Dallas Office

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA), a full-service health care real estate firm based in Nashville, announces the opening of a Dallas-Fort Worth office. The Texas office will be led by health care real estate veterans Matt Mattox and Zee Jennings, who have extensive experience in the development and acquisition of medical real estate properties throughout the country including ambulatory surgery centers, medical office buildings and senior housing communities. OGA recently announced the company will develop a 12,000-square-foot, freestanding ambulatory surgery center in Corpus Christi, the latest among many developments the company plans for the state, including a development in Houston scheduled to break ground later this year.

"The health care real estate market in Sunbelt states such as Texas has tremendous potential and the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is an ideal outpost for our expansion and supports our strategic vision to become one of the preeminent health care real estate companies in the country," said Bond Oman, OGA's CEO. "The overall stability and growing demand for health care services throughout the region is indisputable. When you combine our company's successful track record with Matt and Zee's deep connections throughout the industry and years of experience developing a wide range of state-of-the-art health care facilities, our company is well positioned for future success with this Texas-based hub."

Prior to joining OGA, Mattox and Jennings each spent several years at Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, a national investment, development and management firm. Mattox helped found and served as an executive vice president and partner for the company and Jennings was director of capital markets. They took separate paths to OGA but are excited to be reunited and working collaboratively to expand the firm's holdings and client base.

Mattox, who will serve as senior managing director at OGA, also has experience as an independent real estate consultant for various providers including the nation's largest outpatient surgery center operator, a national hospital chain and a regional operator of senior living facilities. Over his two-decade career, Mattox has participated in $3 billion of commercial real estate transactions.

Jennings, who will serve as managing director at OGA, has 12 years of commercial real estate experience and possesses a diverse background in asset management, property management, development, acquisition, finance and investor relations. At Caddis, Jennings served on the investment committee, participated in all aspects of the company's initiatives, provided oversight of the company's medical office and senior living portfolios and was actively involved in more than $1 billion of health care-related transactions.

"OGA's vast experience serving health care providers is remarkable and for more than 30 years they've achieved impressive success by always putting the client first," says Mattox. "The company's key tenets of Trust, Experience and Transparency resonate deeply with Zee and me, and we will serve all OGA clients with these principles guiding our actions. We are excited to bring creative, efficient, and actionable solutions to providers and operators to further enhance the patient experience."

About OGA: Oman-Gibson Associates, dba OGA, founded in 1991, is a privately owned, full-service health care real estate and development firm based in Nashville. OGA offers a range of real estate services to clients, such as development, project management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. In the past 15 years, OGA has averaged more than $100 million in health care development annually and developed more than 400 properties across 35 states for customers ranging from physician groups, behavioral health groups and national surgery centers to major hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit www.oman-gibson.com.

