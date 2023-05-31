LEADING NATIONAL BUILDING COLLAPSE ATTORNEYS AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS CATASTROPHIC DAVENPORT, IOWA APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky notes similarities to Surfside, Florida condominium collapse

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National building-collapse attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, co-lead plaintiffs' counsel in the 2021 catastrophic Surfside Condominium collapse, are available to discuss the "eerily similar" apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa.

SMB attorney, Jeffrey P. Goodman said, "responsibly owned, properly managed and maintained structures – of any size and any age - do not suddenly and violently collapse. We are deeply troubled by reports, attributed to the city, that point to the building's checkered history, and a newly-filed enforcement action alleging the owner's failure to maintain the property "in a safe, sanitary, and structurally sound condition" before the collapse. He added, "much like in the case of Surfside, problems were repeatedly reported and apparently ignored until it was too late."

Mr. Goodman led the investigation into the cause of the Surfside condominium collapse on behalf of the victims – there were 98 deaths - of the tragedy. The judge overseeing the Surfside litigation specifically noted that Mr. Goodman's outstanding work was "critical to the litigation's success" and the victims were "fortunate to have Mr. Goodman on the leadership team." The Surfside litigation ultimately settled for $1.2 Billion, making it the largest recovery following a structural collapse in American history. SMB has also obtained the second and third largest recoveries in the U.S. resulting from structural collapses. Mr. Goodman and firm President Robert Mongeluzzi represented the victims of the 2013 Market Street Building Collapse in Philadelphia that killed seven; that litigation settled for $227 Million. Mr. Mongeluzzi also represented the victims of the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, N.J., garage collapse that killed four; those cases settled for $101 Million.

