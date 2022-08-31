Leading National Consultancy, SEI, Opens Nashville Office

Industry veteran Rachel Askew tapped to lead local growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI, a leading, employee-owned business and technology management consulting firm, today announced the opening of its latest location in Nashville, Tennessee. The move is part of the firm's ongoing growth initiative and commitment to hyper-local consulting that creates long-lasting, profound change in the communities where its consultants live and work. Managing Director Rachel Askew, a native Nashvillian and industry veteran, will lead the firm's local expansion.

"As SEI continues to become the consulting firm of choice for clients and talents alike, we recognized the need for a more robust presence in Nashville," said Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI. "With Rachel at the helm, we have a highly-experienced leader with extensive consulting expertise ranging from healthcare to retail that will help foster new opportunities for the Nashville office and the region."

SEI's Nashville office enables its team of experienced consultants to better serve Nashville-based industry-leading organizations in the healthcare, retail, finance, and automotive sectors by hiring consultants with local expertise and empowering them to leverage their network of experienced consultants across 12 other major US markets. The firm is known for its capabilities and impact in the areas of strategy and operations, technology enablement, concept to delivery, data and analytics, and security and compliance. It's culture-first approach and employee ownership model has built its reputation as a firm that attracts and hires natural entrepreneurs and thoughtfully incentivizes them to collaborate with equity ownership.

Askew brings nearly two decades of experience managing cross-functional teams, establishing strong partnerships, and helping businesses develop strategies to drive success. Prior to joining SEI, she served as managing director at Ankura, formerly C3 Consulting, part of a global consultancy, where she focused on developing and implementing transformative business strategies and processes for companies in the healthcare, IT, retail, logistics and financial services industries. She earned her MBA from Vanderbilt's Owen Graduate School of Management and BA from the University of Tennessee.

"I'm thrilled to lead our Nashville office and bring our unique model to local and national businesses experiencing high growth or significant transformation that need help solving complex problems," said Askew. "Unlike other firms, we meet in the middle of advisory and execution and are able to tap into our national network of 450 experienced consultants who are ready to roll up their sleeves and help our clients achieve success."

SEI Nashville's office is located at 2817 Azalea Place, Nashville, TN 37204.

About SEI

SEI is a business and technology consulting firm composed exclusively of highly experienced professionals delivering superior value to local clients since 1992. SEI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Miami, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. SEI partners with client stakeholders to solve problems efficiently, sustainably, and at scale combining local market and national expertise across a variety of industries with core capabilities in strategy, operations, technology, data and compliance. To learn more, please visit https://www.sei.com .

SOURCE Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI)