Leading National Intelligent Communications Company Unveils New Brand Identity

Founded in 2004, with a focus on wireless RF connectivity, the company soon found a key niche, providing in-building wireless enhancements for Wi-Fi, and cellular and public safety uses, as well as asset tracking, intelligent transportation and wireless backhaul. Taking the company's expertise and know-how that it has garnered over the decades, RF Connect is applying it to new applications and ever-expanding areas, thereby, transforming the company and its brand.

As part of the brand evolution, the company unveiled a new logo, new positioning line and a new website.

Encased in orange and white, the new logo introduces the RF Connect tower, which signifies the company's strength, competitive edge and commitment to providing the most cost-effective solutions. The new positioning line, 'intelligence begins here,' simply states the idea that, if you are looking for the most intelligent solutions for converged communications, then look no further than RF Connect.

The brand also unveiled a new corporate website, which features a contemporary design, enhanced navigation tools and updated content regarding expanded managed service offerings. Incorporating the new red, white, black and orange color palette, the site appears clean, modern and engaging. The redesign and content reflects the company's ability to deliver the most innovative solutions for every industry.

"Our new identity elevates the company and tells the story of the company's direction," said Jeff Hipchen, Executive Vice President of RF Connect. "The overarching brand strategy, along with our ability to deliver the most innovative custom solutions, further position us to continue to be an industry leader and maintain our competitive edge."

About RF Connect

RF Connect is a leading intelligent communications company designing, optimizing and managing high performance converged networks and in-building intelligent communication systems. Leveraging the most effective technology solutions, it has a proven track record of success in high profile, complex venues. RF Connect provides network solutions to customers that demand the highest degree of reliability, security and scalability across wireless network infrastructures. For more information, visit http://www.RFConnect.com.

SOURCE RF Connect

