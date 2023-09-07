Leading National Legal Services Company Compex Supports Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas Through Donation of Free Court Reporting Services

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its unwavering dedication to caring for the community it serves, Compex Legal Services, a prominent national legal services organization, is once again taking a significant step to positively impact the lives of those in need. With a rich history of 50 years, Compex has consistently upheld its mission of extending a helping hand. Compex's latest initiative involves a strategic partnership with Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas, whereby Compex will provide court reporting services at no cost to low-income families in Central Texas.

"Compex is passionate about supporting our local communities," stated Paul Boroditsch, Chief Executive Officer at Compex. "We are the fabric of where we live, we are humbled to support those in our communities in need with legal support services."

Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas exists to help low-income clients access the civil justice system. This is achieved through the selfless contribution of volunteer attorneys who provide free legal advice and representation. Furthermore, the organization offers training and support to these attorneys, encompassing areas such as family law, general civil law, and housing law.

Recognizing the pivotal role played by Compex, Alisa De Luna, Executive Director of Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas, stated, "We provide a critical need in Central Texas. Many times, the individuals we are supporting are underserved, and we are proud to partner with Compex in providing the resources and assistance needed to help our communities."

This partnership and other national organizations supported aligns with Compex's commitment to its core values and reflects the organization's determination to foster meaningful change.

To learn more about the impactful work of Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas, please visit their website: vlsoct.org.

About Compex
Compex Legal Services is accelerating insights to solve insurance claims through the power of technology. We are the industry leader in record retrieval, medical record summarization, and deposition reporting services. Enabled by industry-leading technology, we empower clients to retrieve the records they need—and capture the insights within them—faster and more cost-effectively. For more information, visit compexlegal.com

