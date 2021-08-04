Leading National Virtual Bookkeeping Firm Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar Sales and Marketing Outreach Center

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 14 years of offering virtual bookkeeping services across the nation, Complete Controller announces the addition of its first brick-and-mortar office location in south Austin.

Subsequent to choosing the central Texas location for its rapid growth opportunities and pool of employee talent, as the company's headquarters, they have laid down further roots designing an office exclusively for use by their marketing and sales departments.

"The mission is as it always has been - financial literacy. This company was built on a passion for delivering skilled accounting at an affordable price to small businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. These valuable members of our economy are often underserved or overcharged, and they can least afford those challenges, especially in the wake of 2020," explains Jennifer Brazer, Founder & CEO.

The outreach center's purpose will be to build relationships with tax professionals, a segment that advocates for managed accounting and audit-ready record keeping. "We augment their services nicely without presenting competition, and we plan to ramp up our outreach efforts over the next several years," says Jennifer Brazer.

The philosophy behind acquiring a brick-and-mortar location is that, while staff accountants work well in the solitary and quiet environment of the cloud from the comfort of their own homes, marketing and sales staff thrive on interaction and the friendly competition that comes from seeing others put stats on the board. This new office allows the company to cultivate and develop those valuable team members and position itself for growth.

View Complete Controller's new office space and for more information about the outreach center visit www.completecontroller.com or call 866-443-8879.

About Complete Controller

Complete Controller is a national cloud-based client accounting services firm that delivers bookkeeping services, audit-ready records, unlimited document storage, and performance reporting to small businesses, households, trusts, and their CPAs. Founder and CEO Jennifer Brazer is a pioneer in the virtualization of professional services and a published author. She is a vocal proponent of financial literacy, entrepreneurial empowerment, and cloud business strategies.

Press Contact:

Jordan Johnson

[email protected]

866-443-8879 ext. 727

SOURCE Complete Controller

