Leading Neuromuscular Expert Appointed Chief of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mara S. Karamitopoulos, MD, a renowned specialist in neuromuscular conditions, has been appointed chief of the Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and lead for pediatric orthopedic surgery services at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.

Mara Karamitopoulos, MD, was appointed chief of pediatric orthopedic surgery for NYU Langone Orthopedics and Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.

Dr. Karamitopoulos, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, is a leader in the field of pediatric orthopedic surgery, having managed multidisciplinary teams since she joined NYU Langone in 2016. She treats a variety of pediatric orthopedic conditions, specializing in care for children with cerebral palsy, spina bifida, and other neuromuscular conditions. She heads a multidisciplinary neuromuscular clinic—one of just a few in New York—at the Center for Children, part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital. In her new post, she hopes to continue developing programs and facilities for general orthopedic issues in children such as sports injuries, hip dysplasia, lower extremity and foot deformities, and gait disorders while developing treatment plans specific to each child's medical, physical, and emotional needs.

"I am so excited to continue growing our amazing pediatric orthopedics program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital," Dr. Karamitopoulos said. "It is such a joy to help a child get back to doing what they love, and I hope to bring this feeling to any child who comes through our doors, whether it is through surgery, compassionate communication, or simply listening."

For children born with neuromuscular conditions and other disabilities, there are often significant barriers to care. Dr. Karamitopoulos, who also holds a master's degree in public health from NYU, has a strong focus on social determinants of health and is particularly passionate about the importance of multilingual care for those who may not speak English as their first language or struggle with accessing care in other ways due to socioeconomic status, geographical location, and other factors.

"We are thrilled to elevate Dr. Karamitopoulos as the division's new leader," said Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Her combined knowledge, compassion, and dedication to her patients makes her a perfect fit to steer the continued growth of pediatric orthopedic services across the institution."

Dr. Karamitopoulos is also a member of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital's surgical services leadership team, serving as associate director for quality improvement, ensuring quality and safety remain at the core of every point of care in the surgical treatment for children. Her role played a part in the program becoming a Level 1 Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons, the highest level of surgical verification, and one of only two pediatric hospitals in New York State to achieve this designation.

"Whether it's a broken arm, a sports-related injury or a complex condition, Dr. Karamitopoulos and our team of pediatric orthopedic surgeons are committed to providing comprehensive family-centered care during the early formative years of a child's life," said Jason C. Fisher, MD, director of children's surgical services at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and the William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Associate Professor of Pediatric Surgery. "Her leadership adds another dimension to an already outstanding division."

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Karamitopoulos is known as a dedicated mentor and teacher. She is associate program director of the Orthopedic Surgery Residency at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and previously founded a four-week intensive summer program for female high school students throughout Brooklyn. She is especially excited about getting young women into medicine and has dedicated her career to helping diversify the field of orthopedic surgery.

