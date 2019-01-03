Leading News Feature Website Medium Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Spokesperson Liz Carmouche

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that a spokesperson for its subsidiary HempMeds®, UFC fighter Liz Carmouche, has recently been featured in leading news site Medium as an ambassador for the company's cannabidiol (CBD) products and the cannabis industry.

The Dec. 28, 2018, article on the Medium website entitled, "Heroes of the Opioid Crisis: 'One of the ways we can address the issue as a society is by looking to our veterans and hearing their stories' With MMA fighter Liz Carmouche," highlights Carmouche's role as a spokesperson for HempMeds® and her advocacy efforts to help people learn about the many health and wellness benefits of CBD and cannabis.

In the article, Carmouche states, "In addition to my work as a spokesperson, I am able to talk with people through social media, individually and in front of groups. I post pretty frequently about the benefits I've experienced through Real Scientific Hemp Oil (RSHO) , and in the responses I receive I've been able to help a lot of people."

Carmouche is an American MMA fighter who competed in the first-ever women's UFC fight. She is also a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran, the UFC's most decorated ex-military athlete, and the first openly gay UFC fighter. She uses HempMeds® CBD hemp oil to train harder and recover faster.

"We're very lucky to have Liz as a member of our team and appreciate her passion for our brand," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "She's a great example of how CBD can help change your life and overall wellbeing for the better."

Medium is a user-friendly content contributor platform and online source with more than 60 million readers worldwide. Medium features articles about the world's most insightful writers, thinkers, and storytellers to bring you the smartest takes on topics that matter. The publication aims to provide unique perspectives and up-to-date relevant information.

