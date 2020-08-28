LEADING NIH EXPERT on GNE MYOPATHY JOINS the NEUROMUSCULAR DISEASE FOUNDATION (NDF)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromuscular Disease Foundation (NDF) CEO Lalé Welsh announced today that Dr. Nuria Carrillo is formally joining the NDF staff as its Chief Medical Officer effective Sept. 1. After a decade as a physician-scientist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), she is joining the world's leading advocacy group funding the search for treatments for GNE Myopathy (GNEM). Dr. Carrillo, who is board-certified in pediatrics and genetics, led the program at NIH to understand the progression of GNEM, as well as to advance promising therapies into clinical trials through multidisciplinary collaborations.

"As soon as I became aware that Dr. Carrillo was leaving her post at the NIH, our entire organization was committed to doing everything to have her stay in the GNEM community and partner with us. Having one of the world's foremost experts on GNEM and clinical trials want to join our team is a remarkable triumph for both NDF and for the patients we serve," Ms. Welsh stated, adding that "the funding for this position was made possible, in part, by the generosity of a donor who has graciously created a 'challenge match fund' to help defray the cost of her salary for the next two years."

Ralph Loren, NDF Board Co-Chair, was equally enthusiastic regarding Dr. Carrillo's arrival. "Her vision and experience coupled with her dedication to those suffering with GNE Myopathy worldwide make her ideally suited for her new position. I speak for all of us associated with NDF when I say that we could not be more excited that she will now help lead our efforts toward treating, and hopefully curing, this terrible disease."

Dr. Carrillo said she is looking forward to becoming part of the non-profit foundation that is driven by passion for improving the lives of patients with this rare disease. "Once I was confident the clinical trial for a potential treatment which I helped oversee at NIH would continue as planned, I felt comfortable moving on to another stage in my life." In her new role, Dr. Carrillo will continue to help patients with GNE myopathy from a different, but crucially important platform. "NDF is well-positioned to catalyze the development of promising therapies and create programs that will benefit this population now and into the future," she said, adding, "NDF has a great team with a relentless spirit – just what is needed to conquer this insidious disease."

About GNE Myopathy (also known as HIBM): GNEM is an adult-onset, rare, genetic, distal muscle disease affecting people of all backgrounds. For a detailed scientific explanation about GNEM click here.

About NDF: NDF is a public charity and the world's leading foundation funding research for a cure for GNEM and is actively seeking biotech partners. Learn more about NDF's scientific progress and development objectives at CureHIBM.org.

