Leading Non-Profit Organization Selects HWA International for Trust Accounting Needs

Tailored experience was key driver in decision to switch to TRUSTprocessor BackOffice

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HWA International Inc. announced today that its general ledger-based trust accounting software, TRUSTprocessor BackOffice, has been selected by a leading non-profit Christian outreach organization that needed specialized accounting capabilities and expertise. With this new client acquisition, HWA International builds on its reputation as a leader in innovative, reliable trust and fund accounting software solutions backed by exceptional customer service and support.

For years, the US-based non-profit organization, known for its multimedia evangelism and disaster response efforts, settled for solutions that didn't meet their exact needs. When the time came to re-evaluate their tools and processes, they turned to HWA, a provider they first engaged in 2005 and kept in contact with over the years. They valued TRUSTprocessor's strong core general ledger-based system that is focused on serving the non-profit space along with the flexibility to customize to their own unique needs. This proved a powerful driver in their decision to choose HWA as their technology partner.

"We understood what this organization needed to do when we first met in 2005. Now, we're thrilled to be able to deliver on those needs with TRUSTprocessor, a proven solution that has served our non-profit clients very well," said Javier Jimenez, CEO of HWA International. "We're excited to partner with them in this next stage of their digital transformation and we can't wait to hear about the process improvements that are sure to follow."

TRUSTprocessor is one of the market's only real-time general ledger-based trust accounting platforms. The robust, feature-rich software provides a full suite of tools and reporting to help non-profits manage trust and fund administration. It's a favorite among non-profit trust professionals because it's flexible, easy to use, and can be tailored to their specific use cases. Additional capabilities are available via add-on modules that can be customized as a client's business requirements evolve. Learn more here.

About HWA International Inc.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, HWA International has been providing reliable and affordable tools for efficient portfolio management and trust operations since 1977. The company delivers comprehensive software products that can be installed in-house or hosted by HWA to banks, trust companies, family offices, IRA offices, foundations, special needs trust offices and other financial institutions for over 40 years. For more information, please visit www.hwainternational.com.

