Leading non-profit physical sciences publisher AIP Publishing joins GetFTR

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences has fully implemented GetFTR (Get Full Text Research), enabling global researchers to benefit from faster and streamlined access to content on and off campus.

Since launch, GetFTR has been focused on building and refining its service to best support streamlined access to global research content through affiliated discovery tools and scholarly platforms. The service now supports streamlined access to over 100,000,000 research articles.

Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing noted:

"Global researchers need trusted, up-to-date scientific information; the ability to seamlessly access research articles can be challenging when working remotely, and was further intensified during the pandemic. By integrating with discovery tools already being used by researchers, GetFTR is simplifying institutional access as part of a community-led solution to this problem. We're pleased to make AIP Publishing's content more discoverable and accessible through GetFTR, so researchers can access the information they need no matter where they are working from."

Free to use for researchers, libraries, and discovery services, GetFTR has increased the speed and ease of accessing research by providing visual cues to entitled content and by simplifying access. GetFTR is fully integrated with platforms researchers are already using, so it removes the need to register, opt-in, or download additional software to access content. Working across multiple publisher platforms, it makes clear which content researchers have access to and therefore reduces researcher search fatigue and frustration, while ensuring researchers can access the best quality version of the research they need.

Dianne Benham, GetFTR Product, added:

"We are incredibly proud of the growth and support GetFTR has received from the community, with many leading publishers joining the service and expanding its offering. AIP Publishing, a progressive physical sciences publisher whose aim is to advance discovery, development, and education through scholarly publishing activities, sits closely aligned with our goals at GetFTR to remove barriers for researchers and improve access to high quality global content. We look forward to extending that commitment with AIP Publishing on board, as we as a community continue to drive forwards the need to better support and enable a simple and fast access route for researchers in their discovery of, and building of, knowledge."

GetFTR now enables fast access to content provided by nine publishers (nearly 50% of the publication market) and has welcomed over eleven integrators. The service will be joined by three more publishers in the coming months and is in conversation with a further 18 global publishers. An additional eight integrators are currently working through incorporating GetFTR, with a further 16 in discussion.

About GetFTR

Get Full Text Research (GetFTR) is a new, free to use solution that enables faster access for researchers to the published journal articles they need. Working on- and off-campus and built on trusted technology, GetFTR is now inviting providers of online research services and publishers to be part of its development. https://www.getfulltextresearch.com/

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions. https://publishing.aip.org

SOURCE AIP Publishing

Related Links

http://publishing.aip.org

