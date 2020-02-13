Leading Northwest Florida Vacation Equipment Rental & Adventure Companies Unite to Deliver the Best in Travel Concierge Services

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Well 30A and Rent Gear Here have announced their merger, combining years of experience in the vacation equipment rental and adventure marketplace. The firms have joined forces to become the most comprehensive source for personal travel solutions.

The merger led by John Wellborn of Live Well 30A and Phillip Poundstone of Rent Gear Here comes as a result of a shared mission to expand upon their offerings for not only Florida vacationers but also to travelers in new vacation destinations throughout the country.

Commenting on the decision to unite the two businesses, Wellborn, Owner of Live Well 30A said: "We want to deliver the best experience to all customers, making their family vacations as easy and fun as possible. This partnership gives us the capacity to service more property management companies in the Florida Panhandle and beyond. We encourage property managers and homeowners to contact us about our exciting programs for their guests."

"Not only do we want to continue to provide exceptional service offerings within our local market, but our goal is to create a strong infrastructure and become the new standard for vacation amenities locally and in new vacation destinations as well," adds Poundstone, Owner of Rent Gear Here.

About Live Well 30A

Live Well 30A provides travel concierge and rental services with the goal to create the best vacation or travel experience of a lifetime. Our specialties include bike and golf cart rentals, beach bonfires, beach gear rentals, shuttles, baby gear rentals, adventures, and more!

www.livewell30a.com

About Rent Gear Here

Rent Gear Here was created to help you and your family have the best vacation ever, before you even leave your home! Forget packing the car to the roof and squeezing the kids in any space you find. Our friendly staff will deliver your vacation gear before you arrive and then pick it up after you leave. We also specialize in adventures and tours to help create vacation memories of a lifetime!

www.RentGearHere.com

