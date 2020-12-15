Leading NOW Announces Strategic Partnership with Inclusion Partners to Expand DE&I Offerings in the United Kingdom

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading NOW, the global advisor to organizations and the epicenter of new knowledge for changing mindsets, behaviors, and cultures to be inclusive for all, announces it has entered into a strategic partnership with Inclusion Partners, a London-based collaborative DE&I consultancy, to license Leading NOW's world-class content and research-based programs to deliver to clients in the United Kingdom market.

The partnership gives Inclusion Partners exclusive access in the UK to Leading NOW's IP and proprietary programs around gender and DE&I.

Gretchen Sussman, Chief Commercial Officer of Leading NOW, says "As we continue to define the future of inclusive leadership development for the 21st Century, it's exciting to bring on Inclusion Partners as a strategic partner, and to gain greater reach in the UK. Our deep research and best in class solutions will enable Inclusion Partners to bring a more holistic approach to their clients' DE&I needs, and their collaborative approach aligns well with our mutual objective to help organizations achieve their diversity goals in today's challenging business environment."

"Having access to Leading NOW's proprietary content and its proven, research-driven solutions, amplifies our portfolio of inclusion programmes, and is a huge benefit to our clients," said Daniel Stane, Co-founder & Director of Inclusion Partners. "We're particularly excited about having access to all of the great work Leading Women does around gender, and being able to deliver Leading Forward's ground-breaking reverse mentoring program, which has been proven successful to improve equity for many under-represented employee populations. We're thrilled to expand our cache of solutions with all that Leading NOW brings to inclusive leadership development, and offering their outstanding solutions to our clients."

All of Leading NOW's programming, content, and strategies are built on proprietary, ground-breaking, and DE&I expert-led research from the Gender Dynamics Institute and Center for Diversity & Inclusion. For more information, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz .

About Leading NOW

Leading NOW is defining the future of inclusive leadership development for the 21st Century. As the epicenter of new knowledge and the pinnacle of transformative solutions, Leading NOW is the global advisor to organizations – changing mindsets, behaviors, and cultures to be inclusive for all. Leading NOW's research nucleus, The Gender Dynamics Institute and the Center for Diversity & Inclusion bring together the world's greatest minds in DE&I, to share insights, observations, and discoveries to provide guidance to existing Leading Women & Leading Forward solutions, and to recommend the creation of new experiential solutions to help clients reach their inclusive talent & culture goals. For more information, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz. #FutureForward

Leading NOW is a certified women-owned business.

About Inclusion Partners

Inclusion Partners, a firm based in the United Kingdom, collaborates with leading global research and consulting partners with specific areas of inclusion expertise including, gender, culture, generational, neurodiversity, and inclusive leadership. These collaborations enable Inclusion Partners to work with both smaller national organisations, as well as, larger multinational clients to raise innovation, collaboration and agility. For more information, visit https://www.inclusion-partners.com/ .

