Leading NOW Announces Strategic Partnership with Women's Energy Network to Close the Leadership Gap for Women in Energy

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading NOW, the award-winning leadership authority and its gender focused leadership division, Leading Women, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Women's Energy Network (WEN), a global organization of professionals who work across the energy value chain to provide networking opportunities and foster career & leadership development of women who work in the energy industries. According to the World Economic Forum Report, only 1 in 5 women hold senior leadership roles in the Energy industry.

Developing a partnership with Leading NOW supports WEN's global growth strategy as they begin their 30th year of helping women in energy succeed in their careers.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time for WEN as it enters its 30th anniversary with a new strategic plan developed to attract and serve a more global & diverse membership, and advance its vision of becoming the premier global organization for educating, attracting, retaining, and developing women in energy.

WEN Global President, Gillian Flick, says, "Developing a strategic partnership in support of WEN's global growth is a key focus for us as we begin our 30th year of helping women in energy succeed in their careers. By partnering with the folks at Leading NOW, a women-run business with a global reach and the expertise needed in helping organizations like ours grow, we look forward to utilizing their vast knowledge and programming to support our members and achieve our goals for women in the industry."

Leading NOW will support WEN's vision by utilizing our ground-breaking, proprietary research in Leadership Development and Gender Dynamics, and our global expertise by providing best-in-class leadership development skill-building programming.

"Partnering with WEN to help them reach their goal of being the go-to resource in the energy industry for women's leadership development strategically aligns with our organization's mission of accelerating the careers of women leaders," said CEO of Leading NOW, Kelly Lockwood Primus. "We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership to close the leadership gender gap for women in energy."

About Leading NOW

Leading NOW guides current and future leaders in creating more equitable organizations. We focus on building cultures of inclusion, developing inclusive leaders, and preparing underrepresented talent for career advancement. A global team of experienced business people, we solve the problems businesses face. Our research- based DEI solutions transform leaders' mindsets and behaviors to be inclusive for all. And, our uniquely customized leadership development programs are highly engaging and experiential to help build a pipeline of future leaders for your organization. As recognized experts, we work alongside you–joining you at any stage of your DEI journey–to drive immediate and sustainable outcomes for your organization. We have a strong track record of success spanning nearly 20 years, working with a wide range of organizations and industries around the world. Leading NOW is defining the future of inclusive leadership for the 21st Century. For more information, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz. #FutureForward

Leading NOW is a certified women-owned business.

About Women's Energy Network

The Women's Energy Network (WEN) is a global organization of professionals who work across the energy value chain. WEN's vision is to be the premier global organization that educates, attracts, retains, and develops professionals. We do this by offering programming centered around career and leadership development, networking amongst peers, and mentoring with an overall focus on the development of women who work in the energy industries. Founded by Karyl White in 1994, WEN has grown to over 7,000 members across 25 chapters in the U.S., Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. WEN is thrilled to be celebrating its 30th anniversary at the 2024 WEN Conference held in Atlanta, GA, April 28th-30th.

