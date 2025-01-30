Leading NOW Launches Groundbreaking Toolkit to Empower Internal Women's Initiatives and Employee Resource Groups

Provides Volunteer Leaders with Year-long, High-Impact Development Solution

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading NOW, the award-winning global leadership education organization that guides current and future leaders in achieving successful outcomes for their organizations, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative ERG Toolkit for Volunteer Leaders, a comprehensive solution designed to enhance the effectiveness of Internal Women's Initiatives and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). This groundbreaking Toolkit provides a year-long program that guides and empowers volunteer leaders to deliver both immediate and long-term benefits to the organization by creating a more business-aligned and higher-ROI plan in less time.

Leading NOW's first-ever Toolkit for Volunteer ERG Leaders provides everything needed to implement a highly efficient, year-long cadence of learning workshop content with guidance for each event.

Fueled by conversations with clients who are seeking support, but struggle with limited funding and internal resources, this first-of-its kind toolkit was developed by Leading NOW as an affordable solution that can be implemented over the course of a year to engage and develop their women members.

Based on 20+ years of experience working with internal women's networks in F500 companies, Leading NOW has combined its research on leadership competencies and its best-in-class programming to offer volunteer leaders a highly-efficient year-long cadence of learning workshop content with guidance for each event, providing content recommendations that deliver high-impact development opportunities––whether the initiative is in start-up, expansion or re-launch mode.

The Toolkit for Volunteer Leaders provides a suite of resources that include recommended topics for 10 monthly workshops/events, a complimentary kick-off live/virtual educational webinar of its revolutionary career advice for women hosted by a Leading NOW facilitator, key take-aways participants can immediately implement, and more.

"At Leading NOW, we recognize that empowering women in the workplace is not just a moral imperative––it's a business advantage––and an ERG, when executed correctly, can have a tremendously positive impact on talent management within an organization," says Kelly Lockwood Primus, CEO of Leading NOW. "Our Toolkit for Volunteer Leaders was developed with them in mind and we are excited to be the first to provide this level of support that really delivers in a concise, efficient and affordable package."

The Toolkit for Volunteer Leaders is now available for organizations of all sizes. For more information contact Leading NOW or visit www.leadingnow.biz.

ABOUT LEADING NOW

Leading NOW, an award-winning global leadership education organization, guides current and future leaders in achieving successful outcomes for their organizations, utilizing our proprietary, research-based, customized solutions and programs. As recognized business experts, we work alongside you to drive immediate and sustainable outcomes for your organization. We have a strong track record of success spanning more than 20 years, working with a wide range of organizations and industries around the world. Leading NOW is defining the future of inclusive leadership for the 21st Century. For more information, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz.

Leading NOW is a certified women-owned business

