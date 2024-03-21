Leading NOW's Center for Diversity & Inclusion Introduces Latest Research: The Importance of Belonging in the Workplace™

Research Identifies Key Elements to Build a Culture of Belonging

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading NOW , the award-winning leadership authority and advisor to organizations seeking to create more equitable cultures, today released the latest research from its global think tank, the Center for Diversity & Inclusion (CDI) on The Importance of Belonging in the Workplace™. Research shows that underrepresented populations have a significantly lower feeling of belonging @ work than their counterparts, resulting in higher and more rapid turnover––a serious issue for organizations. However, what that research does not do is tell organizations what to do about it. Until now.

Leading NOW's latest research on The Importance of Belonging in the Workplace™ identifies key elements to building a culture of belonging. The Executive Summary of the findings help organizations better understand why belonging matters so much in today's workforce.

The Executive Summary of the CDI research is available upon request and breaks down the think tank's discoveries by identifying the barriers and key elements that organizations must address to build a culture of belonging. The findings include how to understand an organization's culture type, its impact on belonging & engagement, leadership mindsets and the behaviors of leadership styles and how they impact belonging @ work.

Kelly Lockwood Primus, CEO of Leading NOW, says "In a tight talent market, building a culture of belonging is critical to retaining top talent. And while organizations have been focused on engaging and retaining employees through inclusion initiatives, the problem persists because expectations are different for today's talent than previous generations. Our research delves into the why and what leaders should do to shift their behaviors and mindsets to support expectations of the newest generations, and to truly evolve the culture of their organization."

Leading NOW will also present The Importance of Belonging in the Workplace research in a LIVE webinar on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 @ 12:00 pm/noon ET. This complimentary webinar is open to all, but seats are limited. To learn more and to register, visit www.leadingnow.biz.

To request a copy of the Executive Summary of the research: The Importance of Belonging in the Workplace, click here.

ABOUT LEADING NOW

Leading NOW guides current and future leaders in creating more equitable organizations. We focus on building cultures of inclusion, developing inclusive leaders, and preparing underrepresented talent for career advancement. A global team of experienced business people, we solve the problems businesses face. Our research-based DEI solutions transform leaders' mindsets and behaviors to be inclusive for all. And, our uniquely customized leadership development programs are highly engaging and experiential to help build a pipeline of future leaders for your organization. As recognized experts, we work alongside you–joining you at any stage of your DEI journey–to drive immediate and sustainable outcomes for your organization. We have a strong track record of success spanning nearly 20 years, working with a wide range of organizations and industries around the world. Leading NOW is defining the future of inclusive leadership for the 21st Century. For more information, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz. #FutureForward #WeCanHelp

Leading NOW is a certified women-owned business

Contact:

Diane Chaput, VP Communications & Engagement

Leading NOW

[email protected]

508-341-7352

SOURCE Leading NOW