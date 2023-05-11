Leading Nurse Staffing Community connectRN to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell in Celebration of Nurses Week

Company to Bring 10 Nurses to Celebrate With Them

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- connectRN, the nurse staffing community responsible for helping clinicians find flexible scheduling opportunities and resources, will be ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell tomorrow on May 12th to close out Nurses Week, which runs from May 6th to May 12th.

"We're honored to have the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in celebration of Nurses Week and the hard work that nurses contribute to the healthcare ecosystem every day," said Ted Jeanloz, CEO of connectRN. "We're hopeful that our presence here will keep nurse appreciation top of mind year round, alongside continuing efforts that push for nurse well-being."

Dating back to 1982, National Nurses Week has been an annual celebration of the contributions that essential workers add to the healthcare system. According to the American Nurses Association, there are approximately 4.3 million registered nurses, 86% of whom are women. The day is also dedicated to educating the public about the typical responsibilities of a nurse's role and the challenges they encounter in their positions.

The nursing workforce shortage is a crisis that continues to cripple our healthcare system and has left nurses feeling underappreciated and burnt out. According to a survey of nurses conducted by connectRN, 50% of the nurses polled admit that they have considered leaving the nursing profession entirely. Even more so, 56% of nurses have noticed that their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate.

In addition to burnout caused by being overworked, nurses also withstand considerable physical strain on a daily basis during their shifts. On any given day, a nurse walks four miles during a 12-hour shift and maxes out at 5 miles with overtime work - the equivalent of nearly a marathon each week, recent studies show. More astounding is that many nurses lift a cumulative load of 1.8 tons per shift, depending on their roles, largely due to moving patients, which leads to an increased risk for exhaustion and injury.

"Nurses consistently prove to be unseen athletes in healthcare, withstanding incredible physical strain while showing up as pillars of strength for their patients," said Jen Reddy, CMO of connectRN. "The endurance and mental fortitude they display daily should be recognized more frequently, so we're honored to have a small representation of our community join us here to ring the Nasdaq closing bell and bring awareness to the ongoing challenges nurses face."

About connectRN:

connectRN is the leading nurse community, created to connect nurses with each other, provide career support and deliver flexible work opportunities. By leveraging technology the platform allows access to work opportunities and vital resources nurses need to build a thriving career. connectRN is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and serves clinicians across the U.S. To learn more about connectRN, please visit www.connectrn.com.

