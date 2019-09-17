Leading Nutrition Trends Released from Nutrition News Update Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based eating, wild edibles, CBD-infused foods, zoodles and other new uses for veggies, are among the top nutrition mega trends discussed among national nutrition media and food industry marketers and trend forecasters at the Nutrition News Update conference presented by Appetite for Health that is being held in Scottsdale, Arizona this week.

The conference brought together the nation's leading food and nutrition media representing more than 80 top-tier media outlets including Women's Health, VeryWell.com, Prevention, Yahoo.com, MSN.com with food industry and trade association nutrition scientists and food and beverage marketers.

"As nutrition media, we're always looking for what the next nutrition trends will be and which foods will be flying off supermarket shelves. Plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products continues to be a mega trend as consumers look for healthier and more sustainable alternatives to animal-based foods," stated Katherine Brooking, M.S., R.D., co-founder of Appetite for Health, the meeting's organizer.

Other top trends discussed included wild edibles like weeds, wild berries and designer CBD-infused products to help manage specific concerns like pain management. The produce industry is also offering more innovations to help make eating fruits and veggies more convenient including zoodles (zucchini noodles), veggie "rice" and cauliflower-infused pizza crusts from companies including Green Giant, added Brooking.

The giant millennial generation and boomers are the two primary segments of the population driving the food and nutrition trends highlighted at the conference. Millennials are more likely to purchase foods and beverages from companies that prioritize sustainability, climate, animal welfare, transparency, nutrition and social responsibility. Boomers purchase foods and beverages that will help prevent or help improve their health and reduce risk for chronic conditions like heart disease.

"While there are significant differences in age, millennials and boomers are aligned in wanting healthier food choices," notes Brooking.

About Appetite for Health

Appetite for Health is an award-winning nutrition communications firm founded by registered dietitians, Katherine Brooking and Julie Upton. The firm has been providing nutrition content for national broadcast, print and e-media for more than 15 years.

