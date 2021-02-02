Leading NYC Cardiologist Stresses Importance of Women's Heart Health During American Heart Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of New York City's newest cardiac treatment centers, Upper East Side Cardiology, led by leading cardiovascular disease specialist, Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC, is helping to shed light on the importance of women's heart health in honor of February's American Heart Month.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, with 1 in 5 women dying from heart disease annually. Heart disease risk factors vary between men and women. Women often face risk factors that men do not including: polycystic ovary syndrome, hormonal birth control methods, gestational hypertension/diabetes and preeclampsia.

"While heart disease can be deadly in women, roughly 80% of cases are preventable," said Dr. Satjit Bhusri, Founder of Upper East Side Cardiology. "That's why preventive cardiology is the most important step women can take to protect their heart health. At Upper East Side Cardiology, we've made it our mission to use today's advanced technology to support women's cardiac care."

Upper East Side Cardiology's unique approach to preventive cardiac care helps patients protect their heart health before symptoms arise by assessing patients risk and performing diagnostic tests on site to determine the patient's personalized treatment plan that incorporates lifestyle changes, as well as medications when needed.

Many women also don't experience symptoms until their heart disease is advanced. Women may have the same symptoms as men during a heart attack, such as chest pain and difficulty breathing. However, they are more likely to have pain in their arms, neck, jaw, shoulders, or upper back. It's also common for women to have nausea or vomiting, indigestion, and unusual fatigue during a heart attack.

In addition to serving patients, Upper East Side Cardiology is also engaging with local initiatives for women. The practice has donated to We All Really Matter (W.A.R.M), a Manhattan-based not-for-profit organization that is raising awareness about the many issues related to domestic violence and emotional abuse and providing support and assistance to survivors.

"Domestic violence throws off the beat of the heart, threatening a woman's mind, body and spirit," said Stephanie McGraw, founder and CEO of W.A.R.M. "We are so thankful to have the support of local businesses like Upper East Side Cardiology to help us reach our goals of preventing and interrupting the cycle of abuse in our communities and to put women in control of their health."

With ongoing pandemic-related stress and the increased risk of interpersonal violence due to stay-at-home orders, women's heart health and overall wellness have been especially challenged. Both Upper East Side Cardiology and W.A.R.M are devoted to empowering women and providing support and crucial care when it's needed most.

For more information on women's heart health and supported services, please visit www.bhusriheart.com.

About Dr. Bhusri and Upper East Side Cardiology

As a board-certified physician and cardiovascular disease specialist, Dr. Bhusri brings nearly 15 years of intensive study and training in medicine to his patients. Dr. Bhusri provides his patients with customized and comprehensive treatment plans – incorporating lifestyle changes, advanced therapies and medications when necessary – for a variety of cardiovascular problems, including chest pain, heart failure, hypertension, palpitation, and varicose veins. In addition to providing treatment services, Dr. Bhusri specializes in preventive cardiology to help identify patients' risks of developing cardiovascular disease before symptoms arise.

Dr. Bhusri completed all of his advanced medical training at Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side of New York City, where he also previously ran the hospital's cardiac COVID unit. With this experience, he has been able to implement convenient benefits for patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including remote care monitoring and telehealth visits to ensure all patients can easily access their provider during uncertain times. Upper East Side Cardiology has also partnered with Capsule to safely deliver patients prescriptions directly to their homes or any location of their choice.

Upper East Side Cardiology is a state-of-the-art practice in New York City. Dr. Bhusri and the staff offer patients access to top-of-the-line diagnostic tools like echocardiogram and stress testing. Patients also receive personalized and comprehensive treatment plans for a variety of cardiovascular problems, including chest pain, heart failure, hypertension, palpitation, and varicose veins. Remote care monitoring is also available.

