Leading Occasion and Bridalwear ERetailer, JJ's House, Expands into Ready-to-Wear with Summer Dress Collection

News provided by

JJ's House

30 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  JJ's House, the renowned online destination for wedding, occasion, prom, and party dresses, is thrilled to announce its expansion into ready-to-wear fashion with an exciting new Summer Dress Collection. The collection captures the essence of summer, carefree vacations, and the beauty of the ocean and beach, offering women aged 25-45 an irresistible selection of stylish and affordable dailywear designs.

Continue Reading
Floral Print V-Neck Vacation A-line Polyester Ankle-Length Dresses US$ 36.00
Floral Print V-Neck Vacation A-line Polyester Ankle-Length Dresses US$ 36.00

Drawing inspiration from this season's trending colors, JJ's House Summer Dress Collection includes bright summer greens and pinks, with embellishing shades such as butter yellow, powder blue, and electric violet. For those seeking a classic nautical vibe, the range also offers timeless white, navy, and blue options.

The collection's captivating floral prints are a key selling point, available in refreshing light colors, bold and saturated hues, and timeless vintage styles. The range also includes design details to suit various tastes and preferences, from charming tassels and intricate hollowed-out designs to playful frills and elegant ruffles. The A-line silhouette takes center stage, flattering for every body type.

JJ's House understands the importance of convenience and accessibility in summer, so all dresses and jumpsuits in this collection are ready-to-wear. Breathable fabrics such as linen and cotton heavily feature, guaranteeing comfort and style.

"Our expansion into ready-to-wear fashion marks an exciting new chapter for JJ's House," says Dylan Ma, Marketing Director of JJ's House. "We are delighted to offer our valued customers a diverse range of summer dresses that capture the season's spirit. With our focus on vibrant colors, floral prints, and light and simple styles, we aim to provide women with fashionable choices that effortlessly enhance their summer wardrobe," says Sarah Liu, Chief Designer with JJ's House.

The Summer Dress Collection by JJ's House is available at highly affordable prices, with most styles ranging between $35 and $45. Customers can explore the collection and conveniently purchase through the JJ's House website.

About JJ's House

Founded in 2010, JJ's House is a leading global online retailer offering an unrivaled range of dresses made from quality materials at affordable prices, with exceptional customer service.  At JJ's House, we understand the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for weddings, proms, parties, or other special occasions.  And with over 2,000 different types of dresses in regular, petite and plus sizes, we are dedicated to offering our customers silhouettes and styles designed to make them feel beautiful and help them create lasting memories of their significant occasions.

For more information please:
Contact: [email protected]
Visit: www.jjshouse.com
Follow on Instagram: @jjshouseofficial

SOURCE JJ's House

Also from this source

JJ's House Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Cash Giveaways and Vouchers as a Big Thank You to their Customers

JJ's House Launches Little White Dress Series, to Suit Every Body Shape and Budget this Spring/Summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.