Leading OEMs present new model year updates at NTEA's Virtual Truck Product Conference

"Since the late 1960s, stakeholders in the work truck industry have attended Truck Product Conference to learn about upcoming commercial vehicles and engage OEM representatives on upfitting-related issues," said Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. "They've come to rely on this annual event to hear directly from chassis manufacturers and identify potential challenges and solutions to vehicle updates and modifications. In turn, OEMs view this conference as a chance to connect directly with the industry to gain insight into how their vehicles are being upfit and modified. We knew it was important to move forward with hosting the event for the industry this year, even if the format had to transition."

This year's event features a three-day program in a virtual format with a series of OEM presentations followed by live Q&A. Registrants have the ability to build their schedule and access dedicated exhibitor and sponsor pages containing videos, links to key resources and body builder details, as well as contact information for company representatives.

Participating chassis manufacturers

Ford Commercial Vehicles

Freightliner Custom Chassis

Hino Trucks

International Truck

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America

Peterbilt Motors Company

Ram Commercial

Truck Product Conference registration pricing is $69 NTEA members and $139 nonmembers. Visit ntea.com/truckproductconference to register and find more details, including a schedule of events, participating OEMs, sponsors and FAQs.

Thanks to the following Truck Product Conference sponsors for their commitment and contributions.

Chelsea Products Division of Parker Hannifin

Geotab

GS Engineering

Renewable Energy Group

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents more than 2,200 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show®. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario. NTEA staff are knowledgeable and experienced in a variety of areas related to the work truck industry. Visit ntea.com/meetourexperts to learn more or request an interview.

