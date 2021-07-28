Leading Online Travel Agent eDreams' latest poll reveals that Americans have the appetite to travel

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams, leading online travel agent, has polled 10,000* customers across the USA, UK and Europe* to explore how travellers are feeling about travel.

Data from the 2021 Holidays research conducted by an independent research company* revealed that 61% of Americans rank travelling the world as their most therapeutic pastime, followed by shopping (19%) and going to bars, restaurants and clubs (11%).

57% of Americans with savings of $1,000 would choose to spend it on travel, with over half of American respondents (53%) planning if possible short haul trips in the next three months and 36% planning long haul flights - the highest of all other nations polled. Fly and flop holidays remain a firm favourite for Americans with 35% respondents naming beach holidays as the most restorative break, beaten only by Germany (44%). When it comes to city breaks, both American and British travelers show the most appetite - 10% of respondents compared to lower percentages in all other markets. However, though they have a keen interest in travel, Americans are still cautious about COVID-19 with 42% of respondents reporting a preference for places where there are few - or even no - other people.

The data for US travellers also reveals:

Good deeds: Americans are almost twice as likely to prioritise spending on good deeds as any other nation (22% compared to the closest nation, Italy , with 13%)

Almost half of respondents prioritise shopping (46%) - the highest of all markets

Almost half of respondents prioritise shopping (46%) - the highest of all markets US travellers' hierarchy of holiday that they find most restorative:

Beach holidays (35%) - relaxation and wellness holidays (26%) - nature holidays (15%) - remote vacations (11%) - city vacations (10%)

Across markets, the general consensus from 10,000 respondents is that:

51% hope to travel short haul in the next few months

63% believe that travelling the world is therapeutic

31% prefer beach holidays above all other types of destination

*Research conducted 6th-14th July 2021 by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO. 10,000 adults who have been on holiday abroad in the last five years were polled in Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, USA and UK. 2,000 of these respondents were based in the USA.

