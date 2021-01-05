Leading open source Machine Learning Ops Tool Suite Allegro Trains rebrands as ClearML, adds new features and free hosted plan

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegro AI, developer of the industry-leading open source tool suite that helps data science teams manage the operations that drive Machine Learning labs, announced today a rebranding of its key product Allegro Trains as ClearML . The new ClearML launches with not just a new brand and logo, but also with new features and an industry-first free hosted plan that gives data science teams the best software to manage experiments, orchestrate their workloads across computational resources, and manage the data that drives their machine learning experiments, all in one clear interface.

Allegro AI's software has been available as a free self-hosted open source application and as an officially-supported Enterprise-grade app with support and custom integrations, but now it's also available as a "0 code" implementation for data scientists to use in their existing workflows.

"We've seen huge growth in users and usage over the past year, and we're excited to start off 2021 with a new brand name and now with an even easier way to get started," says Nir Bar-Lev, CEO and co-founder of Allegro AI. "Our user-base is skewed towards organizations leading in AI adoption that require the most sophisticated toolset. With our managed service offering of ClearML, individuals and small teams just getting started can now get going with zero friction."

About Allegro AI

Allegro AI makes ML and DL researchers more effective by giving them tools to manage their own experiments and data. The company's open source ClearML platform automates and simplifies developing and managing machine learning solutions by giving data scientists simple plug & play tools for experiment management, workload orchestration, and data management that integrate into any tool chain. Allegro AI is trusted by brands such as: NVIDIA, NetApp, Samsung, Hyundai, Bosch, Microsoft, Intel, IBM and Philips.

About ClearML

ClearML is the missing devops piece in your machine learning software stack. ClearML gives data scientists tools to manage experiments, orchestrate workloads, and manage data, all in a simple open-source tool that integrates with whatever toolchain a team is using already.

