Leading Organizations Around the World Choose Qualtrics to Deliver Breakthrough Experiences for Customers and Employees

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that leading organizations chose Qualtrics during the second quarter of 2021 to design new experiences and improve existing ones for their customers, employees, products and brands.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., eHealth, Tokyo University of Science, Noom, Prince Hotels, Inc., Virgin Cruises, Circle K Stores, and trivago were just some of the organizations that invested in experience management recently.

"Today, the experiences companies deliver are absolutely vital to staying competitive," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. "Every company is going through an experience transformation. They're turning to Qualtrics to help them deliver breakthrough experiences for their employees and customers, and we've never been more relevant."

More than 13,500 organizations around the world, including 85% of the Fortune 100, trust Qualtrics to help them design new ways of working based on employee feedback, and use customer feedback to design products and experiences that attract and retain loyal customers. Leading organizations that invested in Qualtrics during the second quarter are leveraging experience management to deliver breakthrough experiences in the following ways:

Brick-and-mortar retail is poised for a post-pandemic surge, and URBN, parent company of iconic brands like Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Free People, is ready to differentiate itself with experience. Two years ago, Urban Outfitters partnered with Qualtrics to create a state-of-the-art customer experience program. Now in Q2, Qualtrics expanded its relationship with URBN to spread experience management to all of the retail giant's brands. With everything on one platform, URBN brands can reimagine their customers' experiences by creating a holistic picture of customers and their habits while creating seamless experiences throughout the brand.

In the quarter, American Honda Motor Co., the North American subsidiary of the Honda Motor Company, selected Qualtrics to give them a more unified view of the customer experience across their brands, including Honda and Acura. Honda is working to create the best experiences within the automotive industry, inspired by best-in-class experience brands. They chose Qualtrics because of our leadership and breadth of expertise in the experience space. With Qualtrics, Honda is enabling its teams to listen to feedback along the entire customer journey and reimagining their digital customer experience programs to set the standard for experience innovation.

The Financial Times is one of the world's most respected publishers. The team wanted to measure the effectiveness of its brand campaigns. With Qualtrics BrandXM, it's able to collect, analyze and act on all of its social, brand and customer experience data in one place, getting a 360 view of its global campaigns and understanding ROI.

Ardent Health Services is one of the industry's most innovative health care systems, with 30 hospitals, more than 180 ambulatory care locations and 25,000 employees nationwide. Last quarter, Qualtrics formed a new relationship with Ardent to transform and elevate the experiences of both patients and health care workers. With Qualtrics, Ardent will be able to consolidate its existing listening programs and assessments onto a single platform and continuously listen and respond to patient and employee feedback in real time. The Qualtrics platform will also offer insights into the connection between patient and employee experience, allowing Ardent to implement changes that will most efficiently improve both.

In Q2, we formed a new relationship with Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada. For many insurance companies, customer information is often siloed, making it difficult to create a holistic picture of the individual and their needs. Beneva is breaking down those silos, using Qualtrics as their single customer experience platform. With Qualtrics, they'll get to know and serve their customers as people by gathering insights from a variety of customer touchpoints, like customer care calls and social media. With this data centralized on a single platform, Beneva will be able to help customers across the organization in a caring and personalized way.

Never before has innovation in health care and medical technology been so in demand and so critical. As one of the industry's biggest names, B. Braun is stepping up to meet the challenge and help health care organizations around the world to grow, evolve and embrace new digital technologies. At every step, it's listening to its customers and frontline employees, designing experiences based on real-time feedback from those on the ground. On a single platform, it's able to listen at critical touch points across its contact centre and vast digital estate - with integrations to Adobe and Salesforce critical to B. Braun's ability to remove data silos and act quickly.

Faurecia is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies providing solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. Its 114,000 employees in 35 countries are central to the success of the company. With Qualtrics and our partner Korn Ferry, Faurecia is getting closer to its employees by moving away from bi-annual engagement surveys to design a modern, global employee experience program. With more regular listening, it will enable the organization to better understand the needs and expectations of their teams and take action to drive up engagement and retention.

Merck KGaA is a leading science and technology company, with nearly 60,000 employees across 66 countries. For two years it has run its employee engagement program on Qualtrics, but the last 18 months have transformed the way the company wants to design and improve employee experience. Now, Merck KGaA is using more frequent, more relevant employee pulses to help managers understand their teams' needs, as well as to achieve the main strategic ambition that employees have everything they need to serve patients, scientists and customers.

Last quarter, we expanded our relationship with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. For an LGBTQ young person in crisis, it can be difficult to know where to turn for help. With Qualtrics, The Trevor Project hopes to become top-of-mind for all LGBTQ young people who are looking for support and resources. Using the Qualtrics BrandXM platform, the organization will work to expand its awareness among LGBTQ young people and beyond — in service of its mission to always be there for LGBTQ youth in crisis.

ReadyRefresh expanded its relationship with Qualtrics this past quarter. ReadyRefresh will leverage the brightest minds at Qualtrics and the Qualtrics XM Institute to identify key areas for improvement in their customer experience journey. Qualtrics' ability to perform the advanced analytics and innovative automations necessary for this unique insight will not only improve NPS and satisfaction scores, but because of Qualtrics' ability to automate workflows in real-time, ReadyRefresh will continue to grow rapidly. As more data is collected from ReadyRefresh customers' unique experiences, they can see, act, respond, and change as consumer expectations evolve.

In response to the continued rise of ecommerce, demand for freight and logistics services is increasing. Toll Global Express — a leading logistics and express delivery provider — expanded its Qualtrics CustomerXM platform in Q2 to identify actions the organisation can take to strengthen its position as the delivery partner of choice in an increasingly competitive market.

