Leading Organizations in the Region Honored by Frost & Sullivan in the 3rd Edition of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Senior Vice President Sapan Agarwal of Frost & Sullivan in Asia-Pacific said, "This evening we honor organizations across Asia-Pacific that have accomplished disruptive breakthroughs and have continually demonstrated excellence in their industries. Many of our awardees have toiled for months and years to make a difference in their companies and industries. Our awards give these industry leaders a chance to take a step back to reflect and celebrate with those who made it possible."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Award Titles & Category Award Recipients Regional titles

2020 Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Value

Leadership Award Amdocs 2020 Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market

Leadership Award AVAYA 2020 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Revenue Management Product Leadership Award CSG 2020 Asia-Pacific Cyber Intelligence Technology Innovation

Leadership Award CYFIRMA 2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Technology Vendor of the Year Intel Corporation 2020 Asia-Pacific Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Security Technology

Innovation Award Uppsala Security 2020 Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share

Leadership Award AVAYA Country titles

2020 Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Provider of the Year Probe Group 2020 Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year Smart Axiata Co. Ltd 2020 Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year Smart Axiata Co. Ltd 2020 Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year Indosat Ooredoo 2020 Malaysia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year HeiTech Padu Berhad 2020 Malaysia Cloud Infrastructure Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award HeiTech Padu Berhad 2020 Malaysia ERP Software Vendor of the Year Sage Asia 2020 Malaysia Financial Accounting Software Vendor of the Year Sage Asia 2020 Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Market Leadership Award Mr D.I.Y. Group (M)

Berhad 2020 Malaysia Integrated Poultry Market Leadership Award Leong Hup International Berhad

